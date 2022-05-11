All the colors of the iPhone 14 according to a rumor, with a return in style

Street pink from iPhones standard andSierra blue come on pros, inside purple for both. It is the prediction for the near future of the top of the Apple range that emerged on the Chinese social network Weibo and resumed by macrumors.com. The indiscretion, all to be verified but which is intriguing fans, has tried to completely anticipate the colors that Apple would have decided for the two iPhone 14 and the as many iPhone 14 Pro.
On the latter, Apple’s approach will remain unchanged: the three colors that Apple traditionally offers on everyone, Graphite, Silver And Goldplus a bonus, which in 2021 was theSierra blue and this year instead, again according to the rumor, it will be the Violet. Apple recently gave its Pros a fifth color called Alpine Green, but today’s indiscretion has limited itself to outlining the color variants that will be offered at launch, not the one or those of mid-cycle, that is introduced, possibly, in a second. moment.
It cannot therefore be ruled out that Apple will intervene a few months after its launch by dyeing the iPhone 14 Pro in an unprecedented shade, but the prospect is beyond the reach of the rumor. The last purple iPhone dates back to a year ago, when only iPhone 12 and 12 mini declined in Cupertino, thus leaving the Pros out. But purple should make a comeback and it would do it in a big wayinvolving both the iPhone 14 Pro and the “base” iPhone 14.
Speaking of the latter, Apple should fully reconfirm the current colors with the exception of pink which would be replaced, in fact, by purple. The rumor adds that products with the new coloring should take on a different look depending on the intensity and inclination with which the light hits the surface.
To sum up, here are the colors which according to the latest rumor will characterize iPhone 14 and 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.
Colors of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max
- Midnight
- Galaxy
- (PRODUCT) RED
- Blue
- [viola]
Colors of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
- Graphite
- Silver
- Gold
- [viola]
Please let us know yours on the alternation between the colors of the next iPhones. Does purple convince you?
In the opening image, the latest purple iPhone, 12.