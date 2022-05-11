All the colors of the iPhone 14 according to a rumor, with a return in style

Street pink from iPhones standard andSierra blue come on pros, inside purple for both. It is the prediction for the near future of the top of the Apple range that emerged on the Chinese social network Weibo and resumed by macrumors.com. The indiscretion, all to be verified but which is intriguing fans, has tried to completely anticipate the colors that Apple would have decided for the two iPhone 14 and the as many iPhone 14 Pro.

On the latter, Apple’s approach will remain unchanged: the three colors that Apple traditionally offers on everyone, Graphite, Silver And Goldplus a bonus, which in 2021 was theSierra blue and this year instead, again according to the rumor, it will be the Violet. Apple recently gave its Pros a fifth color called Alpine Green, but today’s indiscretion has limited itself to outlining the color variants that will be offered at launch, not the one or those of mid-cycle, that is introduced, possibly, in a second. moment.