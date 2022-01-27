All the colors of Galaxy S22, S22 + and S22 Ultra (Note): let’s find out

Now at the official presentation of the new Galaxy S22 very little is missing, and this time it is Samsung itself to confirm it: during the Unpacked event scheduled for Wednesday 9 February, in fact, the new top of the range will be unveiled. However, we already know a lot about which – as we told you in our dedicated special -, even if not everything. And today, thanks to the renderings shared by the well-known leaker evlkeaswe also discover what they should be all colors available at launch for the entire flagship family.

Galaxy S22 And Galaxy S22 + they will be very similar to their respective predecessors, with the element that encloses the three rear traffic light cameras in continuity with the edge of the frame. The dimensions will change a bit (they should be slightly wider), and to distinguish them visually from the S21 and S21 + we will think about a new color in particular, that green which replaces the Phantom Violet option.

The others (black, pink and white) are not identical but share many points in common with the Phantom Gray, Phantom Pink and Phantom White shades seen on the previous generation. Read: Google previews some aspects of the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, including the new SoC

The situation is different for Galaxy S22 Ultra, which will stand out clearly from S21 Ultra for design, features and even colors. If before the options were just two, Phantom Black and Phantom Silver (in addition to three other exclusives, however, from the Samsung shop), with S22 Ultra instead the Korean giant has decided to double, reaching four: black, white, and then the unpublished red options (Burgundy) and still green.

The biggest mystery, at the moment, concerns him, the spearhead of the S22 family, and specifically his name: it will be called Galaxy S22 Ultra, in continuity with the two predecessors of the same lineage, or it will adopt a new nomenclature, such as Galaxy S22 Note, or Galaxy S22 Note Ultra, by virtue of its nature?