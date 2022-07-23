HomeEntertainmentAll the animated series announcements made by Marvel Studios at Comic Con...

All the animated series announcements made by Marvel Studios at Comic Con 2022

Entertainment

Published on

By Brian Adam
What will be the next Marvel releases? (Marvel Studios)

This Friday, Marvel Studios revealed its upcoming releases as part of the comic-con San Diego in the 2022 edition. Part of the film production company’s plan for the following year will be to focus on its animated productions, from I am Groot until the long-awaited sequel to the animated classic X Men 97. Find out what was all the news in today’s panel.

I am Groot

The lovable member of the Guardians of the Galaxy is back with his solo adventures for a photorealistic animated series that will be divided into five shorts. What will it consist of? We will see little Groot (Vin Diesel) in his childhood stage to do his mischief while traveling with the heroic team, although only Rocket will appear (Bradley Cooper) besides him and not his other companions. The season will launch on August 10 in the catalog of Disney+.

X Men ’97

It is a continuation of the original series from the 90s that had great success on the small screen. A first look was revealed for those present at the event and the return of the mutants in their classic comics outfits is confirmed: Rogue, Gambit, Cyclops, Wolverine, Storm, among others. According to the film’s official calendar, it will be released in the fall of 2023 in the United States.

This is what the mutants look like in the continuation of the animated series “X-Men ’97”. (Marvel Studios)

Spider-Man: Freshman Year

It is a 2D animated production based on the Cinematic Universe of Marvel (UCM) and will continue to spider-man during his days in the first year of high school. The episodes will arrive in 2024 and can be seen exclusively through Disney+. For now, only the official title design has been released. It was confirmed that Daredevil will have a cameo and will have charlie cox as a voice actor.

“Spider-Man: Freshman Year” will focus on the adventures of the MCU’s Peter Parker. (Marvel Studios)

Season 2 of What If…?

The first animated fiction UCM will return with a second installment at the beginning of 2023. Last year, this anthological production attracted the public of cinema and series live action for their diverse stories centered on acquaintances from this universe such as Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Captain America, Thor, Captain Marvel, among others.

The new episodes of "What If...?" will be released early next year. (Marvel Studios)
The new episodes of “What If…?” will be released early next year. (Marvel Studios)

All today’s announcements on the dashboard Marvel Studios for the Comic-Con 2022 correspond to its animated content division. Soon, there will be more details regarding the series and movies in live action.

