All the Android news that Google has presented at CES 2022

Google is not usually one of the big names that appear at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), but this year the company wanted to be present with some interesting announcements on Android.

The most interesting ad has to do with Fast Pair, the technology that helps connect Android phones with Bluetooth accessories. This technology allows instant setup and pairing, offers installation of the device’s app on the phone, and transfers Google credentials.

Now Google is extending Fast Pair beyond audio, allowing smart home televisions and devices to be used so you can use them instantly.

When you turn on your Fast Pair compatible headphones, your Chromebook will automatically detect them and pair with them with a single click. If you buy a new Chromebook, you can use your Android phone to quickly set it up and get immediate access to all the information you’ve already saved, like your Google username and Wi-Fi password.

In the coming months, you will be able to configure your headphones with your Google TV or Android TV OS device at home. And with built-in support for Matter on Android, you can use Fast Pair to quickly connect new Matter smart home devices to your network, Google Home, and other companion apps, all with just a few taps.

Google has also announced improvements in device unlocking. Users can unlock their Chromebook with an Android phone, and this will extend to WearOS devices. This will allow users to activate their phone, tablet, or Chromebook with a smartwatch in the future.

In addition, support for vehicle integration is optimized through the ultra-broadband (UWB) technology integration. This allows a paired vehicle to be unlocked without having to place the phone next to the lock.

Google is also improving the Spatial Audio and it will allow full head movement tracking on Android to match the sound with these movements.

Google is developing a technology for Bluetooth headphones that will allow them to automatically switch the sound to the device you are listening to. If you are wearing headphones to watch a movie on your Android tablet and you receive a phone call, the movie will pause and the sound from the headphones will switch to your Android phone and then return to the movie when you’re done.

Finally, it has also announced a better support for Windows, “Whether for games, productivity or other areas.”



