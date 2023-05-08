All the ADSL is not going to be turned off: this exchange cannot be closed

A few days ago, Telefónica announced to the National Market and Competition Commission the closure of all its copper plants as part of the landline network transformation plan. With this we took it for granted that ADSL was running out but there is a copper plant that will continue to resist and we will tell you where it is and why it is the exception.

Since the first two in 2014 copper plants, Sant Cugat del Vallès (Barcelona) and Torrelodones (Madrid), there has been a long process through which Telefónica has been getting rid of the thousands that it had in progress. The plan is about to end, after the deadlines have been brought forward, but the one in San Sebastián will continue. The only ADSL center that resists The well-known date of April 2024 is an announcement by Telefónica about the migration of its retail copper customers, related to the company's centenary. That is, on that date Telefónica will not have retail clients on copper accesses… except for a central (if no agreement is reached before this date).

This curious case could seem as if it were the beginning of Asterix and Obelix: »All of Gaul is occupied by the Romans… All of it? No! A village populated by irreducible Gauls resists. In this case it is not about Gauls, but about the inhabitants of San Marcial in San Sebastian.

As can be read in the resolution regarding the request for suspension of deadlines for the closure of the San Sebastián/San Marcial plant, this closure was suspended to difficulties in deployment due to urban regulations in the old part of the city.

Circumstances that prevent closure

In its application document, Telefónica affirms that the particular circumstances of the deployment of fiber that covers the area of ​​influence of the San Sebastián/San Marcial plant make it unfeasible to proceed with the closure of the plant on the date of end of custody initially communicated. Telefónica indicates that this is due to the fact that this plant provides service to an important part of the historic center of San Sebastián, which is subject to a special protection that does not allow overhead lines, including telecommunications. For this reason, the deployment of the fiber network following the regulations established by the City Council implies costs that make its execution unfeasible.

4,000 homes located within the old town of San Sebastián continue to use the old copper network after Telefónica resigned to carry the fiber due to the high cost of hiding the fiber cables in the facades, with an estimate of being 8 times more expensive.

In this same letter, Telefónica affirms that it has been working uninterruptedly since 2016 with different areas of the City Council to be able to unblock the situation regarding the deployments in the old town, with the aim of finding alternatives that limit the visual impact of the display and that in turn allow costs to be contained to make it viable, without significant progress to date.

As reported by the CNMC, A closing date for this plant will be announced soon, once all the problems that prevent the closure are solved. So, yes, yes, it can be considered that 100% of the power plants have been off.