All Samsung mobiles that will be updated to Android 12 with One UI 4.0 in Spain and when

A few days ago we saw how Samsung published its mobile update calendar indicating the models that will make the leap to One UI 4.0 and therefore those that will have Android 12. A list with all the phones and dates that Samsung Spain has now also published.
The post appears in the Samsung Members app, preloaded on all Samsung phones. In it he details the 71 models that will have One UI 4.0 and Android 12 with an update that has already begun, and that will last, according to the list, until August 2022.
71 devices, mobiles and tablets
Samsung indicates each year and in advance, the models that will make the leap of operating system and despite the large catalog that it has, it is necessary to highlight the good number of devices that will be updated. Inside the Samsung Members app, in news, you can see if your phone or tablet is among the chosen ones and when the update should arrive.
In this listing up to a total of 71 devices appear, a list that represents a good part of the catalog and that is indicative, since changes in the dates may occur (and in fact other years have occurred). This is the full list:
December 2021
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 +
Samsung Galaxy S21
January 2022
Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
Samsung Galaxy S10 +
Samsung Galaxy S10
Samsung Galaxy S10e
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S20 +
Samsung Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 + 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Samsung Galaxy Note20
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
February 2022
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy A42 5G
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 +
Samsung Galaxy A52
Galaxy A52 5G
Galaxy A72
April 2022
Samsung Galaxy A90 5G
Samsung Galaxy A71
Samsung Galaxy A51
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G
May 2022
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
June 2022
Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy M31
Samsung Galaxy A41
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2020)
Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy M31S
Samsung Galaxy A22
Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
July 2022
Samsung Galaxy XCover S
Samsung Galaxy A20S
Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy A03S
Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy Xcover5
Samsung Galaxy M12
August 2022
Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A02S