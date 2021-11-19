All Samsung mobiles that will be updated to Android 12 with One UI 4.0 in Spain and when

A few days ago we saw how Samsung published its mobile update calendar indicating the models that will make the leap to One UI 4.0 and therefore those that will have Android 12. A list with all the phones and dates that Samsung Spain has now also published.

The post appears in the Samsung Members app, preloaded on all Samsung phones. In it he details the 71 models that will have One UI 4.0 and Android 12 with an update that has already begun, and that will last, according to the list, until August 2022.

71 devices, mobiles and tablets

Samsung indicates each year and in advance, the models that will make the leap of operating system and despite the large catalog that it has, it is necessary to highlight the good number of devices that will be updated. Inside the Samsung Members app, in news, you can see if your phone or tablet is among the chosen ones and when the update should arrive.

In this listing up to a total of 71 devices appear, a list that represents a good part of the catalog and that is indicative, since changes in the dates may occur (and in fact other years have occurred). This is the full list:

December 2021

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 +

Samsung Galaxy S21

January 2022

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Samsung Galaxy S10 +

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 +

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 + 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

February 2022

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 +

Samsung Galaxy A52

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A72

April 2022

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

Samsung Galaxy A71

Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G

May 2022

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

June 2022

Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy A41

Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2020)

Samsung Galaxy A12

Samsung Galaxy M31S

Samsung Galaxy A12

Samsung Galaxy A22

Samsung Galaxy A32

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Samsung Galaxy A32

July 2022

Samsung Galaxy XCover S

Samsung Tablet- =

Samsung Galaxy Tab-AL

Samsung G-Tab-Active Pro

Samsung Galaxy A20S

Samsung Galaxy M11

Samsung Galaxy A03S

Samsung Galaxy A12

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

Samsung Galaxy Xcover5

Samsung Galaxy M12

August 2022