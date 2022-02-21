All Samsung Galaxy to receive Samsung’s most professional photography app

Samsung Expert RAW is an application included in the most expensive and powerful mobile phones of the brand that little by little it will reach other phones, all of the highest range. With the app it is possible to greatly adjust the manual shot to obtain not only higher quality shots, but also customizable directly in Adobe Lightroom. It will be landing in the Samsung Galaxy during the first half of 2022.

The Samsung Galaxy photography application is one of the most complete and versatile that can be found on Android, both for those who are looking for a good photo just by “clicking” and for those who are entertained by adjusting the capture parameters in detail. But it is not the only app of this style that exists on the brand’s mobiles: Samsung Expert RAW is the condiment for those who want to go even further with the settings. And stop being exclusive.

Samsung Expert RAW is no longer exclusive to the S21 and S22 Ultra

The most professional photography application developed by Samsung comes standard on only two mobile phones, at least to date: the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. The brand advanced that it would expand availability to more phones, but had not yet specified which ones. As you might imagine, the lucky ones will be the highest-end of the last two years.

As Samsung stated on its Korean community page, the brand will be bringing its professional photography application to more phones starting this February 25. The first lucky ones will be the latest Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22+; apart from the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which comes with Samsung Expert RAW as standard.

The mobiles suitable for the photography app are the following (along with the dates from which Samsung Expert RAW will be available):

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: February 25.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: February 25.

Samsung Galaxy S22: February 25.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: early March.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. April.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: first half of 2022.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: first half of 2022.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: first half of 2022.

To download the new application, it will be essential to go to the Samsung Galaxy Store: when it is available for the aforementioned phones, it will appear for installation.

More information | Samsung Korea

Via | XDA Developers