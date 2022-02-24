All of Xiaomi’s next bestseller revealed, this will be the Mi 12 Lite

If the way of working is maintained Xiaomi, it will not be long before one of the terminals that are usually one of the ones with the greatest impact on the company’s sales worldwide is put on the market. We refer to Mi 12Lite, a device that offers an excellent quality/price ratio and that will not lack 5G. Well, its essential characteristics and the design it will offer have been known.

This will be a model that will hit the market with a screen OLED as it has been known, which in principle will allow the fingerprint reader to be integrated into the screen. The dimensions of this component will be 6.55 inchesand as usual in the mid-range Android product, the resolution of the panel will be FullHD+. Therefore, it will have more than enough capacity to consume multimedia content with fantastic quality. A great detail here is the use of frequency of 120Hz.

On the other hand, when it comes to the processor, Xiaomi’s choice for this smartphone will be to mount a Qualcomm SoC. Here there are some doubts, if the specific model will be the Snapdragon 778G or the new Snapdragon 7. Normally, it is the first mentioned to be able to adjust the price of the phone in stores (but it would not be the first time that Xiaomi surprises here). When it comes to RAM, bet on 6 or 8GB is to do it on a winning horse.

A very good design

As you can see in the image that we leave after this paragraph, there is something that stands out especially in the Xiaomi Mi 12 Lite: the sides of the screen will be curved, which allows for a very flashy look, but for some, this can be a minor usability drawback. It is not missing in the panel a hole to include the front camera (ie, it’s notch).

Xiaomiui

At the rear, in addition to being very clear that it will be used aluminum As a manufacturing material (where it is possible that there are different colors as in the previous generation of this product range), it should be noted that the main camera will have three sensors with a fairly pronounced “hump”.

Good camera on the Xiaomi Mi 12 Lite

The most striking thing is that the main sensor is nothing less than 64 megapixels (an ISOCELL GW3) which will be aided by two additional elements. One of them will be used to improve the wide angle, while the other will optimize macro photos. Something that may be especially relevant in this section is the inclusion of optical stabilization -OIS-. This will help a lot to get very good quality photos and very accurate videos.

Everything indicates that the operating system will be android 12 with MIUI 13 customization, so it will arrive perfectly updated on the market. As for the dates, according to the data we have, it will be in March when the Xiaomi Mi 12 Lite is a reality in the different markets in which the manufacturer works. Of course, for now there is no data regarding the price it will have, but the normal thing is that it costs about 300 euros.

