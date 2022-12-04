All of Charles Darwin’s correspondence on the Internet

Charles Darwin was one of the most influential scientists in history, who proposed the idea of ​​​​the biological evolution through natural selectiondelving into it in his work The Origin of Species, published in 1859.

Another facet for which Darwin became known was writing, in which he left a vast correspondence as a legacy, which can be found online thanks to the efforts made by the University of Cambridge, including 400 cards that were released after the material already revealed.

However, it was recently reported that the collection had been increased to 15 thousand letterswhich cover the period from 1822 to 1882; from those written by the scientist aboard HMS Beagle, to those related to his work The origin of species and of course aspects of his personal life.

However, the university indicated that this latest batch of letters will not be added to the final print edition, scheduled to be released in early 2023, because they came too late.

Likewise, it was possible to know that many writings present footnotesas well as bibliographies that help to put the reader in context about the circumstance in which said writings were given.

Within all this recent material one can notice a change in the approach to evolution that scholars took during the time when Charles Darwin was still alive.

And it is that in 1882 the scientist was able to notice how among the younger scientists there had been established as a fact natural selectionwhich marked a considerable contrast to On the Origin of Species and the hostility this material had generated after its publication in 1859.

Evidence can also be found in the letters that, a few months before his death, Darwin was still conducting experiments.

And despite not having the opportunity to read these letters in physical form, access to this material in digital form is highly valued by scholars, as well as by those curious to take a look at it.

Who was charles darwin

Charles Darwin was a British naturalist and biologist best known for his theory of evolution by natural selection. He was born in 1809 and died in 1882. He is considered one of the most important scientists in history for his work in understanding the origin and diversity of life on Earth. His theory of evolution by natural selection is one of the pillars of modern biology and has had a profound impact on various areas of science and society in general.

What is On the Origin of Species about?

The book “The Origin of Species” is a scientific work written by British naturalist Charles Darwin in 1859. In the book, Darwin presents his theory of the evolution of species through natural selection. Darwin’s theory holds that species are not fixed and permanent, but rather evolve over time. According to this theory, species originate from other species through a process of adaptation and natural selection. This theory was one of Darwin’s main contributions to science and has been one of the foundations of modern biology.