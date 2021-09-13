All Galaxy A will have optical stabilization in 2022 according to a report

This year, Samsung began offering Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) in the cameras of some of its mid-range Galaxy A series devices, such as the A52 and A72. According to the Korean publication The Elec, Samsung is likely to add OIS to the main cameras of all A-series models that it will launch in 2022. That would imply the generalization of a feature that, until this year, has been reserved solely for flagships. If Samsung succeeds, it will have a differentiating feature for its mid-range compared to Xiaomi. The devices of the Chinese company tend to gain in price, but with the optical stabilization, the terminals of the Korean company could have an advantage in the quality of the image of the camera, especially at night. The report also says that a camera with OIS is 15% more expensive than one without it, and that the impact of adding OIS on the price of a phone is 3%.