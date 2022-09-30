All Facebook and Instagram users in the US can now share NFTs

Meta, the parent company of , goes one step further in its commitment to non-fungible token (NFTs) by now allowing all Facebook and in the United States to connect their wallets to NFT assets they own on both Facebook and Instagram.

To date, only a select group of users of these platforms in the United States have been able to share NFTs since this feature was launched in a test phase last June.



And also, taking into account that during the month of August, Instagram expanded support for NFTs to some 100 more countries, although also limited to a select group of users, now all Instagram users of these 100 Additional countries can access this feature.

As Meta pointed out weeks ago, Facebook and Instagram users will be able to connect using digital wallet platforms such as Rainbow, MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Coinbase Wallet, and Dapper Wallet to have the ability to share their digital NFT collectibles as long as are based on Ethereum, Polygon and Flow.

Steps to follow

To get started, users of these social media platforms are required to have the latest version of the respective mobile applications and also have the digital wallet of their choice installed on their respective mobile devices.

To carry out the connection, they simply have to go to the digital collectibles tab in the Facebook and Instagram configuration options, and follow a series of steps indicated on the screen.

During the process it will be necessary to provide the password of the wallet used, and at the end, sign it and accept the connection of the applications with the digital wallet.

After that, users should already be able to see the NFTs that they have in their wallets from the Facebook and Instagram applications, being able to share them in their feeds like any other content, although they will also be able to share their NFTs directly from the wallets themselves through a option available for it.

In any of the cases, the NFTs shared on the walls of these social platforms will be differentiated from the rest of the types of publications by having a shiny effect that makes it clear that they are digital assets of NFTs.

