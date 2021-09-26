All cryptocurrency transactions will be prosecuted in China

China has declared war on cryptocurrencies, not just Bitcoin, so now all business activities related to virtual currency are illegal financial activities.

This has been announced by the People’s Bank of China, justifying the decision with the phrase “seriously endangers the safety of people’s assets.”

This news affects the global price of cryptocurrencies, since that is where most of the operations are carried out. It affects so much that there has been a new decline in Bitcoin after said announcement, $ 2,000 less.

They want to reduce speculative and volatile investments, but they also want to reduce money laundering operations, something very typical in the world of cryptocurrencies.

Actually cryptocurrency trading is officially banned in China since 2019, but they have been using foreign exchanges ever since. This year they have already suffered two blows:

– In May they warned buyers that they would not have protection to continue trading Bitcoin.

– In June they warned that they would stop facilitating cryptocurrency transactions and issued bans on mining coins.

Now the threat goes further, anyone who does something with cryptocurrencies, will be committing a crime and will be prosecuted, and that goes for foreign websites that provide services to Chinese citizens.

China was very attractive to miners due to cheap electricity and affordable hardware, in fact many blame Chinese mining for the global shortage of powerful graphics cards. In 2019, China accounted for 75% of the world’s energy use of Bitcoin, in April this year it fell to 46%.