All companies that have bought Twitter in 2021

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

This 2021 has been a very busy year for Twitter. Almost at the end of it, its CEO and founder Jack Dorsey resigned from his position to dedicate himself to other tasks related to cryptocurrencies. Throughout these months, the social network has made a series of acquisitions of other apps or companies that say a lot about the business model and platform towards which Twitter is moving.

Twitter has acquired several companies throughout 2021 with the aim of improving its services and entering innovative sectors

The company has bought seven start-ups this year in order to update its model and provide new services to its users. Here we review all the purchases that Twitter has made throughout this 2021:

-Breaker: Within days of starting 2021, Twitter took over Breaker, a social podcast app. This application allows interaction with podcasts and makes it easy to like and comment on episodes, discover new podcasts, follow friends, share your favorite shows on social networks and many other functions. The start-up team, founded in 2016, joined Twitter to collaborate in the development of Spaces.

-Ueno: Also in January, the creative agency Ueno bought Twitter. This company, founded in Iceland in 2014, had more than 50 employees at the time of purchase and had been working with this social network for years on different design projects. By purchasing it, Twitter integrated those employees into its own design, research and development teams.

-Revue: It is a company that allows you to easily create editorial newsletters, with content created by journalists or the media, who want to share their work and, at the same time, build a related community. With this mode, Twitter entered a new but booming sector for the company, as many content creators launched this year to create their own editorial newsletter.

-Sphere: Sphere is an instant messaging platform based on chat groups founded in 2016. The purpose of this purchase was to integrate the operation of this platform in Twitter itself to improve the organization of both the communities and the direct messages themselves in the social network.

-Threader: At the end of this year, Twitter acquired Threader, an app to compile and read threads. This application allows its users to collect and save Twitter threads in an orderly manner and transform them into an article-formatted text. In this way, tweeters will be able to access these threads whenever they want and access them without having to scroll until they find them and read them more comfortably.

-Quill: Twitter bought this platform in the first days of December. Quill is a messaging service very similar to Slack or Discord, and that is focused mainly on group conversations. This company was founded in February of this year and, now, it will be integrated into Twitter to improve its messaging services.

.