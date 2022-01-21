All about the “Pixel Fold”, Google’s future folding phone

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Even if the name “Pixel Fold” is not official, since Google has not officially confirmed that name, it will serve to identify a model in which it is known that they are working at Alphabet (Google’s parent company) since, along with various rumors, there is evidence of some patents on a folding mobile.

Folding phones make it easy to have a tablet-sized screen in the space of a smartphone

There are already a few brands that have marketed their own folding phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy Fold, presented by the South Korean brand at the CES in Las Vegas in 2019 and which is already in its third generation.

n the case of Google patents, some of them date from 2018 and 2019. On the other hand, the support for this type of device by the Android 12L platform is also noteworthy, specifically developed to allow the proper functioning of this type of devices, in which the management of the visual interface on the screen requires a specific configuration.

Precisely thanks to the specifications contained in Android 12L, some clues are known about what can be expected from a Google mobile, such as those of the Pixel family. For example, what has to do with the format of the screen once the two halves of the device are deployed. Compared to a 22.5:18 ratio presented, for example, by the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3, a hypothetical Pixel Fold would present a screen with 18: 9 format, something that would facilitate the use of the mobile when the screen is folded, assimilating it more naturally to the usual proportions of a conventional smartphone.

Derived from the format, there would be a presence of two front cameras of 8 megapixels, one inside and one outside, in order to be able to use them both with the Pixel Fold in “smartphone mode” and in “tablet mode”. The rear camera would have 12 megapixels, something that would be a step back compared to the 50 megapixel sensor of the recent Pixel 6 model. But this reduction would also allow not to further thicken a device that, due to its essence as a folding mobile, would already have a thickness greater than that of a conventional smartphone.

Where there would also be a thickening of the Pixel Fold would be in the price. The various analysts who explore the rumors and news about the development of this terminal point to a price around 1,800 dollars, in line with the price of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3, which sells for the same amount.

