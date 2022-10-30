All 22 13th Gen Intel Raptor Lake CPUs Leaked, Thanks Microsoft

Microsoft has unwittingly unveiled the complete list of Intel Raptor Lake-S processors that Intel should market shortly. If the founder of Santa Clara intended to surprise his customers, the firm of Redmond has definitely spoiled the surprise.

We already have a good idea of ​​the technical specifications of Intel’s 13th generation Core desktop processors. Expectations are high for this product, and there are too many leaks for the company to do anything about. In wanting to establish a list of processors compatible with the very important Windows 22H2 update, Microsoft has inadvertently unveiled the list of future Intel processors. These were certainly drowned in a mass of processor references, but they did not escape the sagacity of Internet users.

In addition to the six 13th generation Intel Raptor Lake processors, the specifics of which we detailed a month ago: the K, F or KF versions (unlocked for overclocking, without GPU and unlocked without integrated graphics card) we discover 16 new processors that bring 22 the number of Intel Raptor Lake catalog references. This list exactly matches the one released by the motherboard manufacturer Gigabyte. Everything leads us to believe that it is in conformity with reality.

Intel’s 13th Gen Raptor Lake processor lineup includes 22 SKUs

As Intel has not yet confirmed the veracity of this list, no one yet has details regarding the references, prices or availability of these chips. These new processors use a new socket, the LGA 1700 or Socket V. This means that customers will also have to equip themselves with a new motherboard. In this area, affordable new products should arrive by the beginning of 2023, or even the end of the year. In the opinion of all, Intel should in any case market its new processors before the end of the year.

A few days after its release, the most powerful of the range, the Intel Core i9-13900K has already made headlines, with the help of Gigabyte which is launching a new overclocking option that can be activated in a small click which puts a big slap, since in the blink of an eye, the clock frequency of the processor goes to 6 GHz.

