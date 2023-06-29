AliExpress, Shein and More: New Tax Collection Format May Launch Soon

According to information gathered by the newspaper O Globo, the companies have already received the outline of the compliance plan and, although adherence is voluntary, the majority must accept the government’s terms.

With the measure, AliExpress, Shopee, Shein and other international retailers must start collecting taxes in a single invoice since all rates will be unified.

The National Committee of Finance Secretaries (Comsefaz) published the decision that unifies the 17% ICMS rate for purchases made on foreign websites. The initiative is already in the Official Gazette of the Union and gives the green light for the federal government to launch its “compliance plan”.

When it comes into effect, the “Conforming Shipping” program should facilitate the collection of taxes and speed up the delivery of products in the national territory, causing orders that have already been previously taxed to be automatically directed to the consumer’s residence.

Those purchases that remain outside the program must continue to be inspected by the Federal Revenue, which may extend the delivery period. Sources say the government already has a tool ready to go into action, causing the tax is charged at the time of purchase.

In this case, the consumer will pay the fees together with the final value of the product. In other words, it is included in the price, something that already happens in the domestic market.

Retailers must still commit to filling out a shipping declaration and indicating the total value of the product including taxes. In addition, they must also pay the tax before the goods arrive in Europe and start following national consumer protection laws.

For the time being, the Ministry of Finance has not yet published the measure that regulates the “Conforming Remittance” program, but there are indications that it may start operating in July.