AliExpress Mega Brands Sale! Buy Redmi Note 11, POCO X4 GT, M4 Pro and more at a discount

The time for the call has come Mega Sale, a period full of promotions from various brands within the e-commerce platform. You will be able to find the products that are most worth buying, such as cell phones, TV dongles and smart bracelets. Among the good item recommendation highlights are smartphones like the POCO X4 GT, POCO M4 Pro and Note 11, as well as Xiaomi TV Stick 4K and Xiaomi Smart Band 7 accessories. how to buy them next.

POCO X4 GT

POCO X4 GT is the ideal cell phone for those who don't want speed limits. This is thanks to the presence of the Dimensity 8100 platform in its technical specifications. In addition, it still has UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM memory, which contribute to increasing the performance of the device. It comes with a 6.6-inch screen that stands out for reproducing 1 billion colors and having a refresh rate of 144 Hz, which contributes to increasing the fluidity of the user experience. Furthermore, the aspect ratio is 20.5:9, while there is also Dolby Vision compatibility. In its design, the X4 GT contains LiquidCool 2.0 technology, to keep the smartphone away from any unwanted heating. It also has two speakers for stereo sound, with Dolby Atmos support. The device comes with a triple set of rear cameras, led by the 64 MP main sensor, to ensure high definition photos. The 5,080 mAh battery promises two days of autonomy, with an ultra-fast charging of 67W. This POCO even comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

POCO M4 Pro

POCO M4 Pro is the ideal phone for you to maximize your fun. It is the first M-series model to come with an AMOLED panel, which delivers high brightness, infinite contrast and a wide viewing angle. The screen has 6.43 inches and Full HD+ resolution, in addition to covering the DCI-P3 color gamut. The refresh rate reaches 90 Hz, for animations and games running very smoothly. - Advertisement - The high performance of this smartphone is guaranteed by the presence of the MediaTek Helio G96 mobile platform, accompanied by up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Settings to never run out. The M4 Pro also has a 64 MP main camera, to deliver high quality images. There’s still a 118-degree ultrawide and a macro, for photos that capture the details of objects. The battery is 5,000 mAh, which guarantees many hours away from the outlet, with support for 33W fast charging. This model comes with NFC, for approximation payments, and two stereo speakers, which give the user greater sound immersion.

brands55 — R$55 for purchases over R$600.

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11 aims to provide high performance, immersive and fluid navigation, stylish design and captures every detail in a single device. One of the main points is the presence of the Snapdragon 680 as its platform, with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The device contains a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, with Full HD + resolution, not to disappoint in brightness or definition. The 90 Hz allows a high fluidity in the system’s animations. The sound is stereo, with two speakers to give greater immersion. This cell phone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, enough capacity for a long time of autonomy. Already the 33W of fast charging allows a short delay in the socket until reaching 100%. The Note 11 comes with a quadruple camera array, led by the 50 MP main sensor, capable of taking excellent photos. The ultrawide reaches 118 degrees of viewing angle. The macro lens and the defocus lens make it possible to record close-up and portrait-mode images, respectively.

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K

For you to have a portable media player anywhere and still support 4K streaming, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K presents itself as the ideal option for this experience in a very portable way. Quality is not just about resolution. The device comes with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies, to enhance the streaming image and sound, respectively. The TV Stick 4K comes equipped with Android TV 11, which is notable for its built-in Google Assistant out of the box. In other words, you will be able to control your smart devices and search for information by voice command, directly with the remote control. The Cortex A35+ quad-core processor, 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage contribute to the device's performance. It has HDMI, micro-USB, Bluetooth 5.0 and fifth-generation Wi-Fi connectivity. In the case of this product, there is an extra gift: the brand will randomly select 10 orders every day from AliExpress to send each one a pair of Xiaomi 2 Pro headphones as a gift.

Buy Xiaomi TV Stick 4K for BRL 266 in this link

Xiaomi Smart Band 7

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 steps up your game with a more advanced smart bracelet. This product has a larger 1.62 inch AMOLED screen, to enhance the whole workout. In all, there is support for more than 110 sports, with professional analysis of the activities, in order to have a very detailed performance evaluation. There are also three additional functions: training load, recovery duration and training effects. It comes with health features to constantly monitor and alert users about vital stats throughout the day. The list includes heart rate measurement, constant blood oxygenation and sleep monitoring. The display features the Always-on Display, so it’s always on, and can be customized with multiple original faces. Thus, the individual will be able to express their own style with the various options. Battery life reaches up to 14 days of typical use, while 5ATM resistance ensures protection from water.

Buy Xiaomi Smart Band 7 per $43.69 in this link

Where to buy?

All the above recommendations and other products that are part of the promotion Mega Brands Sale can be viewed directly on AliExpress. To learn more about the campaign and all products with discounts, you can click on the link in the description of each one. Prices and discount coupons are available in the table below. Offers are valid from the 22nd to the 26th of August.

