AliExpress launches “Achadores de Achadinhos” campaign with birthday promotions

O aliexpress is running a campaign called “Finders of Finds“in allusion to his birthday 13 years of operation. In this sense, the site is carrying out an interactive action, which will allow users to shop at a bus stop on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo. That’s not all, as the site has also prepared some tips for people to be able to get the best products at the time of purchase. This action, in turn, is being carried out in partnership with influencer Lucas Rangel. Briza Bueno is director of AliExpress in Europe and commented on the news:

At our birthday party, we used as a reference a very important pillar for AliExpress, innovation. With our activation, we will bring AliExpress to millions of people who pass through the site





Lucas Rangel, by the way, is not the only one to participate in the "Achadores de Achadinhos" campaign, which also features Victor Alves, Priscila Alcântara, Júlia Alvarenga, Neto Lyra and Larissa Luz. They are part of an initiative that was signed by the FCB Brasil Agency that will be within the main social networks. That said, several films will be shown through the platforms Kwai, Instagram, Facebook It is TikTok. In addition, AliExpress Anniversary also has improvements in Magnifier. That is, those who are used to searching for images will get more accurate results.