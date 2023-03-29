5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsAppleAliExpress launches "Achadores de Achadinhos" campaign with birthday promotions

AliExpress launches “Achadores de Achadinhos” campaign with birthday promotions

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
AliExpress launches
1680092638 aliexpress launches achadores de achadinhos campaign with birthday promotions.jpeg
- Advertisement -

O aliexpress is running a campaign called “Finders of Finds“in allusion to his birthday 13 years of operation. In this sense, the site is carrying out an interactive action, which will allow users to shop at a bus stop on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

That’s not all, as the site has also prepared some tips for people to be able to get the best products at the time of purchase. This action, in turn, is being carried out in partnership with influencer Lucas Rangel. Briza Bueno is director of AliExpress in Europe and commented on the news:

At our birthday party, we used as a reference a very important pillar for AliExpress, innovation. With our activation, we will bring AliExpress to millions of people who pass through the site


Lucas Rangel, by the way, is not the only one to participate in the “Achadores de Achadinhos” campaign, which also features Victor Alves, Priscila Alcântara, Júlia Alvarenga, Neto Lyra and Larissa Luz. They are part of an initiative that was signed by the FCB Brasil Agency that will be within the main social networks.

- Advertisement -

That said, several films will be shown through the platforms Kwai, Instagram, Facebook It is TikTok. In addition, AliExpress Anniversary also has improvements in Magnifier. That is, those who are used to searching for images will get more accurate results.

These are the new features that are starting to come to Android and Wear OS

Throughout the anniversary period, the site will also feature its most efficient logistics solutions. For example, Infracommerce items will be shipped the same day the customer places the order. In this way, the delivery time decreases for the consumer.

Check out other highlights of the international website’s promotions period when buying Anker products, as well as some Xiaomi items.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Smart Gadgets

Redmi launches magical headphones inspired by the world of Harry Potter

If you are a fan of everything that has to do with Harry...
Tech News

The Metaverse is leaking: Disney eliminates its division in the first round of layoffs

It is an open secret that the Metaverse concept is not working well...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.