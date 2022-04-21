Tech NewsLaptops

Alienware updates its desktops and laptops with the latest from AMD

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Already last year we began to see Alienware begin to offer the first updates to its gaming desktops and laptops with AMD Ryzen processors, a significant change after its strict relationship with Intel. An update that continues today with the arrival of the new Alienware M series laptops and their Aurora desktoppowered by AMD’s Ryzen 6000 series CPUs and the latest Ryzen 7 5800X3D.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

Starting with the latter, Alienware has decided to upgrade its desktop family with AMD’s most powerful chipset released to date, which not only outperforms the Ryzen 9 5900X, but comes as the first AMD processor to incorporate 3D V-Cache technologyturning the Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 into the highlight of this new collection.

Read:

If you have this Apple charger, you will not be able to use it with the MagSafe Duo

So, we find a computer built around the Legend 2.0 chassis of the company, which maintains this futuristic aesthetic line with rounded edges and will present us with two options with a complete opaque cover or a side with a tempered glass pane to show its interior. An interior that will house different configurations that will go from the already mentioned Ryzen 7 5800X3D, up to Radeon RX 6900XT or GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards4TB of M.2 storage, and a Wi-Fi 6 equipped motherboard.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

Alienware m15 2022 AMD

Although as we said, this is not the only novelty of the Dell gaming sub-brand. On the other hand, the company is also updating its successful Alienware m15 and m17 laptops equipping them with configurations up to the new AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processors.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

A configuration that in the case of the Alienware m15 R7 will be accompanied by options up to a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GPU at its highest setting; or a complete configuration with AMD for the case of the Alienware m17 R5 that will have a Radeon RX 6850M XT graphics. Options to be completed on both laptops with a memory DDR5 RAM and NVIDIA G-Sync compatible displayswith the only differentiation of having a 15-inch QHD panel in the first model, and the possibility of equipping a larger UHD panel in the second.

Dell G15AMD

Read:

Google I / O 2021 will be held as an online event and free for all

On the other hand, taking advantage of these launches, the parent company itself has also updated one of its gaming laptops with the announcement of the new Dell G15which will repeat with the use of a Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, at a somewhat cheaper price, and a curious exterior redesign with a gray camouflage finish.

Although at the moment not all models are available, the company has ensured that soon we will be able to access all of them through its official website.

Previous articleFormer Dublin hurler to cycle 6,000km for charity following eating disorder recovery
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Ireland

Former Dublin hurler to cycle 6,000km for charity following eating disorder recovery

A former Dublin hurler will set off on a 6,000km cycle across America next month to raise money...
Apple

MagSafe Battery Pack updates: Charges 50% faster, and so it might make sense

The update delivered in the past few hours on MagSafe Battery Pack it is not "minimal" like the...
Smart Gadgets

Apple updates its MagSafe Battery Pack to charge iPhones faster

Not everything is launching new products to the market. Sometimes it is more than interesting to...
Tech News

Instagram wants to promote the use of hashtags. How will they do it?

Despite the fact that Instagram is one of the most successful social networks, to stay on top,...