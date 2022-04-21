Alienware updates its desktops and laptops with the latest from AMD

Already last year we began to see Alienware begin to offer the first updates to its gaming desktops and laptops with AMD Ryzen processors, a significant change after its strict relationship with Intel. An update that continues today with the arrival of the new Alienware M series laptops and their Aurora desktoppowered by AMD’s Ryzen 6000 series CPUs and the latest Ryzen 7 5800X3D.

Starting with the latter, Alienware has decided to upgrade its desktop family with AMD’s most powerful chipset released to date, which not only outperforms the Ryzen 9 5900X, but comes as the first AMD processor to incorporate 3D V-Cache technologyturning the Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 into the highlight of this new collection.

So, we find a computer built around the Legend 2.0 chassis of the company, which maintains this futuristic aesthetic line with rounded edges and will present us with two options with a complete opaque cover or a side with a tempered glass pane to show its interior. An interior that will house different configurations that will go from the already mentioned Ryzen 7 5800X3D, up to Radeon RX 6900XT or GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards4TB of M.2 storage, and a Wi-Fi 6 equipped motherboard.

Although as we said, this is not the only novelty of the Dell gaming sub-brand. On the other hand, the company is also updating its successful Alienware m15 and m17 laptops equipping them with configurations up to the new AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processors.

A configuration that in the case of the Alienware m15 R7 will be accompanied by options up to a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GPU at its highest setting; or a complete configuration with AMD for the case of the Alienware m17 R5 that will have a Radeon RX 6850M XT graphics. Options to be completed on both laptops with a memory DDR5 RAM and NVIDIA G-Sync compatible displayswith the only differentiation of having a 15-inch QHD panel in the first model, and the possibility of equipping a larger UHD panel in the second.

On the other hand, taking advantage of these launches, the parent company itself has also updated one of its gaming laptops with the announcement of the new Dell G15which will repeat with the use of a Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, at a somewhat cheaper price, and a curious exterior redesign with a gray camouflage finish.

Although at the moment not all models are available, the company has ensured that soon we will be able to access all of them through its official website.