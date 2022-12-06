Alienware hints at what its next 18-inch gaming notebook could be

THE alienware may be preparing a new 18-inch gaming notebook for the near future. Or at least, that’s what it seems if we take into account the recent posts on the manufacturer’s official social networks. Recently, the brand announced a PC gamer with GeForce RTXas well as a monitor for the category with a refresh rate of 165 Hz. This time, it is still not very clear what the company intends to bring to the market, since the publications are still enigmatic so far. However, it is possible to speculate thanks to some details that appear in the video published by the company this Monday (5).

The signs are all around you, something big is coming soon. pic.twitter.com/EyU8BvdYIF — ALIENWARE (@Alienware) December 5, 2022

Starting with the phrase that appears in evidence, which says “When something this big and powerful arrives, it leaves a mark”, which would be something like “When something this big and powerful comes along, it leaves an imprint🇧🇷 Also, the number ’18’ that appears on the grass is in the same font used by Alienware on its laptops. - Advertisement - It is also worth mentioning the shadow that appears when everyone notices the approaching object in the sky, in a format that resembles that of a notebook. Therefore, you can imagine that the company is preparing something interesting for the gamer category. Still, it’s too early to nail something related to the manufacturer’s next announcement.