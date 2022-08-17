Alienware announces 25-inch and 27-inch gaming monitors with a rate of up to 360 Hz

Dell’s brand has announced two new specialized , the Alienware 25 and Alienware 27. The former is 27 inches and focuses on high-end gaming, while the Alienware 25 is 25 inches and comes with more conventional standards. , thinking about competition games. With crisp Quad HD resolution, the Alienware 27 also has a 240Hz refresh rate by default, although it can be overclocked to 280Hz. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and is compatible with Nvidia G-Sync and VESA Adaptive Sync. Its Nano IPS panel has a 1ms response time and has 95% DCI-P3 coverage. The monitor’s OSD enables the activation of better color accuracy and uniformity. In addition, the screen also supports DisplayHDR 600.

announces-25-inch-and-27-inch-gaming-monitors-with-a-rate.jpeg" width="660" height="549">



The monitor also comes with Alienware’s Legend 2.0 design language, with 360-degree ventilation, improved cable management, and RGB lighting. With the display stand, you can adjust tilt and height. In case of Alienware 25, the monitor comes with Full HD resolution and 360Hz refresh rate. Support is AMD FreeSync Premium and comes with VESA Adaptive Sync certification. The response time is 0.5ms and it covers 99% of the sRGB color gamut, making it ideal for competitive titles.



