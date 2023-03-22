Aliens: Dark Descent gets release date and gameplay trailer

The title will arrive on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam in June 20th .

The trailer shows how players will manage their soldiers against the aliens and teach them how to survive by maintaining their psychological state. As the video shows, you’ll be able to explore several open levels to complete story missions and side objectives to improve your squad by obtaining skills and equipment.

Each soldier in the squad has a different class with its attributes and weapons. For example, Sergeant Titus Connor can be upgraded to have a more advanced combat experience, with one skill increasing his level of bravery and another allowing him to regenerate health points faster.

In combat, players will be able to slow down time to easily issue orders to soldiers. In the plot, the team will investigate a sinister event that caused an outbreak of xenomorphs on the Moon.

As expected, the game will bring a wide variety of xenomorphs, including the dreaded queen. As it is a strategy game, the player will need to find different ways to deal with the creatures, keeping his team alive, but without losing his mental sanity, a mechanic familiar to Darkest Dungeon players.