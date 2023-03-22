5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftAliens: Dark Descent gets release date and gameplay trailer

Aliens: Dark Descent gets release date and gameplay trailer

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Aliens: Dark Descent gets release date and gameplay trailer
aliens dark descent gets release date and gameplay trailer.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Focus Entertainment and Tindalos Interactive have announced the release date for real-time strategy game Aliens: Dark Descent via a detailed gameplay trailer.

The title will arrive on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam in June 20th.

The trailer shows how players will manage their soldiers against the aliens and teach them how to survive by maintaining their psychological state. As the video shows, you’ll be able to explore several open levels to complete story missions and side objectives to improve your squad by obtaining skills and equipment.

- Advertisement -

Each soldier in the squad has a different class with its attributes and weapons. For example, Sergeant Titus Connor can be upgraded to have a more advanced combat experience, with one skill increasing his level of bravery and another allowing him to regenerate health points faster.

Insider program New start menu and more: This is how Microsoft will build Windows 10 on July 2nd, 2020
  • TAGS

In combat, players will be able to slow down time to easily issue orders to soldiers. In the plot, the team will investigate a sinister event that caused an outbreak of xenomorphs on the Moon.

As expected, the game will bring a wide variety of xenomorphs, including the dreaded queen. As it is a strategy game, the player will need to find different ways to deal with the creatures, keeping his team alive, but without losing his mental sanity, a mechanic familiar to Darkest Dungeon players.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Game Reviews

Resident Evil 4 Remake PC Review: A new face to Capcom’s horror

The nightmare of Resident Evil 4 Remake is also about to land on PC...
Computing

The OPPO Pad 2 tablet is now official and confirms that it stands up to the iPad

The company OPPO It has already made the second generation of its tablet...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.