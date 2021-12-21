Alien Isolation, the horror game from Feral Interactive is available on mobile

Alien: Isolation, the survival horror of late 2014 (we reviewed it at the time), is available on iOS and Android at a price of € 14.99.

Launched on the App Store and Google Play a few days ago, the mobile version of the horror game by Feral Interactive guarantees the same contents as its original counterpart for console and PC, consequently users will face the full version of Isolation including 7 DLC packs released over the years, including Last Survivor and Crew Expendable.

Alien Isolation on mobile then offers a redesigned interface with touch controls And various customization possibilities, all accompanied by support for gamepads and any mouse and keyboard compatible with iPadOS.

When she left Earth, Ellen Ripley promised her daughter Amanda that she would come home for her 11th birthday. It didn’t happen that way. Fifteen years later, Amanda Ripley discovers that the black box of the ship her mother was traveling in has been found. Amanda arrives on the Sevastopol space station to finally solve the mystery of her mother’s disappearance, but an unknown terror awaits her. Experience a terrifying challenge to your survival as you explore the labyrinthine Sevastopol space station. With no preparation or proper equipment, you will have to use all your wits and courage to survive.

Alien: Isolation requires iOS 14.8 / Android 10 with at least 11 GB of free space for installation. However, it is recommended that you have around 22GB of free space to avoid problems during installation. Supported devices are listed below:

iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X or higher, iPhone SE (2020)

iPad mini 5 (2019) or higher, iPad Air 3 (2019) or higher, iPad 7 (2019) or higher, iPad Pro (1st generation, 2015) 12.9 “model only, iPad Pro (2nd generation, 2017) or better

ASUS ROG Phone II, Google Pixel 3 / 3XL / 6/6 Pro, Motorola Moto G100, OnePlus 6T / 7/8 / 8T / 9, Samsung Galaxy S10 / S10 + / S10e / S20 / S21 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note10 / Note10 + / Note20 5G, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 / S7, Sony Xperia 1 / XZ2 Compact, Xiaomi Mi 9, Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro, Xiaomi Pocophone F1