Alien crashes Pixel 6 and Pixel 7: the curious case of the Youtube video

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 were the protagonists of a curious bug, which leads smartphones to crash while playing a video on youtube. The offending clip is taken from the famous film Aliens by Ridley Scott and is crashing an increasing number of terminals.

A new smartphone never arrives on the market with perfect software and updates are used to smooth out any problems, solve bugs and improve performance, but what we are talking about today is certainly one of the most curious problems ever experienced and it does not only concern newer models.

Some users in possession of Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 smartphones (here our review) are reporting a malfunction strictly connected to video playback on Reddit Alien 4K HDR | Get out of there on Youtube.

The reports are varied and the problem seems to appear randomly. Some users say that after a few seconds of playing the video tends to freeze, for later crash the Youtube application, eventually causing a reboot of the smartphone. In other cases the video doesn’t even play and the phone proceeds to restart immediately. In other cases it is reported a momentary loss of network services even after a reboot.

Opinions on the web are varied and in general there is a large percentage of users who suffer from it, but the causes are unknown and Google has not yet pronounced itself. The bug only affects the two most recent Pixel models, so there are those who speculate that there may be a link with the Tensor chips. Another hypothesis is the one that speaks of a possible problem with the color space calculations, since the video in question is in HDR with 4K resolution. We’ll talk about it again as new details emerge on the matter.

NB Anyone wishing to take a look at the video can do so at their own risk from the link in the VIA, however the problem appears to be closely linked to Google smartphones.

(updated February 28, 2023, 1:05 pm)