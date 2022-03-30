Alibaba arrives at 11.11 sunken in the stock market and growing less in Spain

The Chinese e-commerce giant is experiencing one of its most difficult moments. So far this year it has lost 44% of its market capitalization and in Spain it has slowed down its growth. On the contrary, its natural rival, which is none other than Amazon, has risen in value by 10% so far this year and enjoys an increasingly dominant position.

Alibaba and its online sales platform aliexpress They are experiencing an extremely difficult year. The Chinese government does not want monopolies in the country and for this it has prepared a battery of measures that include the regulation of the activity of certain companies, including the giant created by Jack Ma. Some of the measures proposed by the executive have to do with the prohibition of the signing of exclusivity agreements with suppliers agreeing prices or the restriction of the sale of certain brands. China also wants to prevent e-commerce platforms from prioritizing the sale of some products over others to favor smaller companies and avoid dominant positions among Internet giants. Read more Companies take baby steps toward home robots at CES Since last year Alibaba has lost half of its value and that means more than $350 billion in the US stock market. Added to all these regulatory problems is the fine of more than 2,806 million dollars that the company had to pay for abusing its dominant position in the market. A perfect storm that has just begun and is far from over, judging by the performance of stocks that have not finished rising despite the fact that the markets are at record highs. Read more Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

Chinese uncertainty

The Asian country has been the world economic locomotive in recent years and after the pandemic its recovery has caused shortages in certain raw materials and an increase in the price of most products that has caused a general increase in inflation. All this uncertainty in the world economy became more acute in China after the bankruptcy of Evergrande, a real estate giant that has accumulated a debt of more than 300,000 million. The main problem is that the bankruptcy of a giant of this size can generate a domino effect on other developers and even banks that may have liquidity problems due to the huge hole that the company is going to leave, in fact, it has incurred again in the non-payment of his debt this very week. Obviously, this situation does not only affect Chinese companies, all world stock markets are looking sideways at what is happening in the country due to the possible consequences at the global level. Of course, for now, the NASDAQ, DOW JONES and S&P are at all-time highs.

Situation of AliExpress in Spain

The company closed with triple-digit growth in 2020 in Spain, favored mainly by the pandemic that triggered online sales and by the huge investment in marketing. The Chinese company invests millions of euros in television, influencers and the media to try to bring consumers closer to the most aggressive offers and mainly to promote contests and raffles. Ignacio Zunzunegui, Marketing Manager for AliExpress Spain, assured a few days ago that our country is its third largest world market by turnover, but at the same time he recognized that sales are slowing down.

Next November 11, Single’s Day in China is one of the most important dates for the company and it will surely flood all the channels within its reach with advertising. Of course, we must bear in mind that AliExpress has already begun to raise prices and that precisely these important dates are not always the most propitious to make all purchases. In a few days we will check the figures published by the company and if the actions give a respite from the punishment accumulated during the last twelve months.