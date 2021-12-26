Alfred Hitchcock Vertigo Review: from cinema to video game

It hasn’t been too long since Pendulo Studio and Microids officially announced Alfred Hitchcock Vertigo. It was always known that it would be a narrative adventure along the lines of the style developed over the years by Telltale, and the team in recent months confirmed that they even bought the license to use the director’s name, as their work has always wanted be a free reinterpretation of Vertigo, which in Italy we know as La Donna che Visse Twice.

Paying homage to a legendary author like Hitchcock by exploiting the videogame medium is an incredibly ambitious operation, and this must certainly be acknowledged by the development team, also because Vertigo is certainly not just any movie. In fact, we are talking about a very important work, a masterpiece that for years has been competing with Quarto Potere for the title of best film ever. Regardless of the statements of Pendulo Studio, however, what really matters is the final result of the game, and unfortunately the team does not seem to have been able to fully support the weight of their ambitions, mostly due to a wrong approach to the original material.

Poetic licenses

Alfred Hitckock Vertigo in no way wants to be one videogame revival of The Woman Who Lived Twice, and this is clear from the very first moments of the game in which characters and situations are introduced that have no direct point of contact with Hitchcock’s masterpiece. The similarities between the two works, both at the beginning and during the development of the game, are in fact of a purely thematic nature.

The game tells the story of writer Ed Miller, who, following a car accident, finds himself stuck in the house due to a severe dizziness attack that prevents him from even getting out of bed. During the therapy sessions he undergoes to recover from his particular condition, very strange details emerge about the accident: And it is in fact certain that his partner and daughter were also in the car with him, but no one has ever seen any of the two in the company of Ed, and many are convinced that they are illusions created by his mind to cope with what happened or, worse, an old trauma buried in his unconscious. The story is also quite interesting, and is arguably in keeping with Hitchcock’s approach to the psychological thriller. Alfred Hitchcock Vertigo’s big, big problem lies in his narrative: the “a la TellTale” approach is not wrong in itself, but when faced with the work of Pendulo Studio one quickly realizes that the game is not at all clear what it wants to be. It hardly works as a video game precisely because it almost obsessively tries to be cinema from start to finish, but he never even gets close to the goal because he continues to interrupt his narrative flow with playful tricks completely for themselves.

Vertigo is divided into chapters, and each takes place roughly the same way: it starts with a short cutscene linked to Ed’s psychotherapy sessions; from there we move on to small narrative sections in which we need to explore a certain environment and complete very simple tasks, and then conclude with a further phase of therapy in which to relive each event narrated from an alternative point of view, followed by a cutscene in connection with the next chapter.

It is a tiring “loop”, which in the vast majority of cases gives the impression of wanting to unnecessarily lengthen the timing of the narration. The result is that Vertigo, which intends to bring the typical tension of Hitchcock’s films back to the video game, shows itself from the very first moments as an extremely predictable and bite-free game, substantially unable to amaze or even to instill in the player / spectator a trace of restlessness.

Dangerous omniscience

The other big flaw of Vertigo is the fact that, due to the way the game is structured, the user is always aware of more details of the story than the protagonists. It’s a legacy of the original cinematic material, as Hitchcock’s cinema has always exploited this kind of viewer-like omniscience to generate tension. It is a very simple but terribly effective concept: if the viewer is aware of the fact that a murderer is hiding around the corner then he will experience the protagonist’s approach to that corner with apprehension, fueling the suspense of the staging.

It is one of the oldest gimmicks in cinema and is one of Hitchcock’s most recognizable stylistic figures, too bad that in an exploratory and narrative video game it ends up creating only a great confusion and flattening the experience. Vertigo, as already mentioned, is mostly set within a series of psychotherapy sessions, and is not limited to putting the player in the shoes of just one of the characters. In reverse, the title leads the user to interpret first the patient and then the analyst, and claims that his narrative made up of multiple questions and answers is solid and credible when, with a rather lame expedient, he asks the player to choose both which questions to ask and which answers to give. Therefore, those who are beyond the screen are in a certain sense an omniscient observer, but this goes very badly both with the way in which the story develops and with the very meaning of the video game. Vertigo’s mistake is to consider the player on par with a spectator, confusing the passivity of cinematic use with the interactivity of the videogame medium.

This is precisely why Vertigo works neither as a video game nor as a (more or less) interactive film: in narrative moments one is constantly tormented by quick time events that have no real impact on the experience, almost as if Pendulo Studio was terrified that its title “was too little video game”, while in the most active phases the gameplay expands terribly to follow the suggestions of cinema, among other things showing off a low-level technical and aesthetic setting .

In essence, Alfred Hitchcock Vertigo’s mistake was to pursue Hitchcock’s cinema only from a formal point of view, without however being able in any way to translate its characteristics into videogame language. Pendulo Studio’s courage and ambition must certainly be respected, but in Alfred Hitchcock Vertigo there is very little else.