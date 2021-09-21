Alfies searching for staff after ’embarrassing’ 5 cent coin controversy

Alfies, the Dublin restaurant that was at the centre of controversy for paying a staff member in five-cent coins, are now hiring.

Last week, a post which went viral on Twitter revealed that the South William Street restaurant paid a former employee’s final pay of €355 in 7,100 five-cent coins which weighed a whopping 29.8 kilograms.

And now, Ross Collie uploaded a picture on Twitter revealing that Alfies are looking for new employees.

A yellow poster advertisement is placed on the door, reading: : “Alfies. Staff needed. Apply within. With CV”.

Mr Collie’s tweet has been liked almost 3,500 times, and it read: “Alfie’s hahaha, no surprise”.

It didn’t take long for people to take to the comments to express their thoughts, one even described it as “embarrassing”.

Another posted: “Why would anyone want to work there? Alfies, Seriously? Anyway with staff shortages surely the onus has to be on employers to pay staff properly and treat them with respect.”

One person commented: “I was there a few times but my kids went there quite a lot. None of us will be going back there after reading that story.”

Someone else said: “With every restaurant in the country struggling to find employees, why would anyone working in Alfies still work there after seeing how they treated that guy? I’d defo leave and get another job somewhere else.”

One said: “Screw a Hellman’s bucket under the sign so people can drop their CV in it.”

Whilst another joked: “Has the penny not dropped?”

This comes after Rian Keogh was paid in copper coins by Alfies last Tuesday.

Pictures posted to Twitter by Rian stunned social media users.

Rian posted the text exchange to Twitter with his old manager writing to him: “Is it okay if I pay you cash next Tuesday? Didn’t retain your bank details so is cash okay bro?”

Rian responded: “Cash is grand, but I really need it as soon as possible. Tomorrow would even be fine but I can’t go without it much longer, cheers.”

The manager then replies: “Like I said, I’ll have every cent ready for you on Tuesday.”

A week later Rian texts the boss: ” What time can I come in today?”

To which he is told: “Money is at the front door ready for you now.”

And upon arriving, he was left flabbergasted by a massive Hellman’s mayonnaise bucket rammed full of coppers.

Rian weighed the bucket of spare change later, with it coming in at a whopping 29.8kg.

Last week, Rian posted the images to Twitter with the caption: “If anyone wants to know what it was like to work in Alfies on South William Street just know after chasing my last pay for weeks I finally got it but in a bucket of five cent coins.”

Alfies confirmed to Dublin Live that they are hiring.

