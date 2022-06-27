Alexa will allow you to use the voice of deceased people

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

A new feature of Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, will allow the voice of those who have died to be heard again. This has been announced by Rohit Prasad, an Amazon engineer who at the recent event re: MARS showed the video of a child asking an Amazon Echo speaker for his grandmother to finish reading the story “The Wizard of Oz.”

With less than a minute of recording Alexa could already reproduce the voice of a person

The voice that then sounded through the smart speaker became that of an older woman, turning out to be a reconstruction by digital synthesis of the voice of the child’s grandmother, now deceased. The re:MARS event is focused on machine learning, automation, robotics and space and has served as a framework to showcase this revolutionary technology. could be described as a deep fake vocal.

To achieve a satisfactory result on Amazon, they opted not for a voice generation but for a conversion. In this way, instead of needing hundreds of hours of recording a voice with the highest quality (preferably recorded in a studio), a few seconds, barely a minute, could suffice.

[mb_related_posts1]

This would open the door to recovering the voice of deceased people from old recordings of their voice, but obviously it could also be useful, as in the case of videos deep faketo falsify the statements of famous people, politicians… Or, not to be too dramatic, to generate funny jokes between family and friends by making them say words that they have never pronounced.

From Amazon it is stated that although artificial intelligence seeks to emulate human attributes such as affection and empathy in order to generate trust among human users, the application of these models to a characteristic such as imitating the voice of the dead generating new speeches or oral interactions it would not serve to eliminate the pain caused by the loss but at least you can ensure that the memories of a loved one who has passed away last.