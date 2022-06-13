Alexa Skills: the secret to making your Amazon Echo unbeatable

By default, the smart accessories that Amazon offers are quite useful, something that is especially achieved due to the fact that they include the Alexa voice assistant. But, luckily, there is a way to give it the specific use you need using tools that many are unaware of: Skills. It could be said that this software is applications that work in a similar way to those that are installed on phones… but, in this case, on Amazon devices that belong to the Amazon Echo product range. Therefore, what is done with them is to add functions to the accessories that we are talking about. And, luckily, it is possible to get new Skills for free and, in addition, with an installation process that is very simple. There are all kinds of options among the creations that you will find. So, for example, you can install from games; going through adding the possibility of accessing information data from sources that are trusted by you; and even increase the compatibility of the devices we are talking about with music sources that are on the Internet. Sounds good, right? Where to get Skills for the Amazon Echo Well, things have been made very simple from the well-known online store, because both in the web version of it and in the Alexa application, you will find a section called Skills in which all the options that you can download (it does not lack a useful category search engine, so you do not have to go crazy). Once you review the available options on your computer and decide that there is one that interests you, you simply have to click on it. So, and always checking first that you are identified with the Amazon account in which all the devices with Alexa are, in the upper right area you will see a yellow button called Activate. Click on it as usual. You will know that everything is finished when the previous button turns gray and is used to remove the Skills that you just installed on your Amazon devices. It’s all that simple. Install Skills from the Alexa application The process is just as easy to complete, but it has some different steps than the previous ones on the computer (they are the same for both iOS and Android, yes). These are the ones you have to give to get those additions that will make all the Amazon Echo you have at home much more useful: Open the Alexa application and, on the first screen that appears, and press the icon called More at the bottom. Now look for the section called Skills and games. Click on it and you can start reviewing all the available options that, we remind you, are completely free. Enter the one you want to install and click on Start. In a matter of seconds you will see that everything has finished. You have finished and you can continue with others, since you have no limit to this. >