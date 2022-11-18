Alexa gets support for special commands during the 2022 World Cup

Scheduled to take place next Sunday (20), the first game of the 2022 World Cup will be marked by the clash between Qatar, host of the football tournament, and Ecuador. In addition to this match, another 64 will also take place until November 18, the date on which the two finalist countries will face each other seeking to take the cup.

Expanding the commands of its artificial intelligence (AI) for the championship, Amazon launched several new commands aimed at the games, it is even possible to ask Alexa the dates of the games in Europe, create a reminder to be notified when the match starts and ask to play Hexa’s music, in addition to several other commands.