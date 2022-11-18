Alexa gets support for special commands during the 2022 World Cup

Scheduled to take place next Sunday (20), the first game of the 2022 World Cup will be marked by the clash between Qatar, host of the football tournament, and Ecuador. In addition to this match, another 64 will also take place until November 18, the date on which the two finalist countries will face each other seeking to take the cup.
Expanding the commands of its artificial intelligence (AI) for the championship, Amazon launched several new commands aimed at the games, it is even possible to ask Alexa the dates of the games in Europe, create a reminder to be notified when the match starts and ask to play Hexa’s music, in addition to several other commands.
As Amazon explains, through commands registered in the voice assistant application, it is possible to create personalized routines together with other smart devices in the house compatible with Alexa, such as lamps, sockets and LED strips, with which the user can prepare the environment. to the game automatically.
Ahead, the AI also received support for more questions including curiosities about the world event and the possibility of running applications such as Globoplay and Futebol Master, for example — Fire TV owners can link the dongle in the home ecosystem to start the transmission using the Alexa.
Voice commands for Cup:
-
“Alexa, how many days are left until the world cup?”
-
“Alexa, add a reminder – Jogo do Brasil”
-
“Alexa, sing Hexa’s song”
-
- Advertisement -
“Alexa, do a victory dance”
-
“Alexa, add snacks to shopping list”
-
“Alexa, when is the Europe game?”
-
- Advertisement -
“Alexa, what’s new about the world cup?”
-
“Alexa, open Football Master” – Football History Quiz Game – Skill VUX Studios
-
“Alexa, open I am the technician” – CBN Skill
-
“Alexa, how old is Neymar?”
-
“Alexa, who is the coach for Europe?”
-
“Alexa, what time is it in Qatar?”
-
“Alexa, curiosities about the Cup album”
Are you looking forward to the start of the 2022 World Cup? Did you like these news on Alexa? Tell us, comment