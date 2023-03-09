Alexa gets new voice commands about Oscars 2023

Alexa, Amazon’s personal assistant, received new voice commands this week that bring information and curiosities about the Oscar 2023, an award that takes place on Sunday (12) at 9 pm, Brasília time, revealing the winning films, actors and actresses in different categories referring to cinematographic works of the last year.
The film “Everything in every place at the same time”, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, is the record holder for nominations at the 95th edition of the Academy Awards, running for 11 categories. The new Alexa commands allow the user to obtain information about the titles nominated for, in addition to curiosities about the Oscar itself.
Check out some of the newly added commands in the latest update below:
- “Alexa, when is the Oscar ceremony?”
- “Alexa, where is the Oscar ceremony?”
- “Alexa, what are the Oscar-nominated movies?”
- “Alexa, who are the best actor/actress Oscar nominees?
- “Alexa, what are the Oscar nominations for best director?”
- “Alexa, which movie won the Oscar for Best Picture in 2022?”
- “Alexa, which movie won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film in 2022?”
Fans who miss the ceremony can also use an Echo device to quickly check details about the 2023 winners by saying one of the following commands:
- “Alexa, what were the Oscar winners?
- “Alexa, who won the Oscar for best actor?”
- “Alexa, who won the Oscar for best actress?”
- “Alexa, tell me the Oscar-winning movie for Best Picture”
- “Alexa, who won the Oscar for Best Song?”
