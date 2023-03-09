Alexa gets new voice commands about Oscars 2023

Alexa, Amazon’s personal assistant, received new voice commands this week that bring information and curiosities about the Oscar 2023, an award that takes place on Sunday (12) at 9 pm, Brasília time, revealing the winning films, actors and actresses in different categories referring to cinematographic works of the last year.

The film “Everything in every place at the same time”, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, is the record holder for nominations at the 95th edition of the Academy Awards, running for 11 categories. The new Alexa commands allow the user to obtain information about the titles nominated for, in addition to curiosities about the Oscar itself.