Alexa gains new voice commands in honor of women’s month

In yet another commemorative action, Alexa will also pay homage to women during the month of March. Due to an ephemeris, the virtual assistant gained new voice commands related to themes of the date and achievements of the female gender.

In addition to responding to new phrases, the artificial intelligence will count stories of women who made history in Europe, as is the case of the player Marta, the pharmacist Maria da Penha, the composer Chiquinha Gonzaga and the warrior Dandara dos Palmares. Amazon did not give details, but whoever says “Alexa, good morning” this Wednesday (8), when International Women’s Day is celebrated, will receive other special content.