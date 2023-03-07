5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech NewsAlexa gains new voice commands in honor of women's month

Alexa gains new voice commands in honor of women’s month

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Alexa gains new voice commands in honor of women's month
1678207365 alexa gains new voice commands in honor of womens month.jpeg
- Advertisement -

In yet another commemorative action, Alexa will also pay homage to women during the month of March. Due to an ephemeris, the virtual assistant gained new voice commands related to themes of the date and achievements of the female gender.

In addition to responding to new phrases, the artificial intelligence will count stories of women who made history in Europe, as is the case of the player Marta, the pharmacist Maria da Penha, the composer Chiquinha Gonzaga and the warrior Dandara dos Palmares. Amazon did not give details, but whoever says “Alexa, good morning” this Wednesday (8), when International Women’s Day is celebrated, will receive other special content.


Among the new special interactions are: “Alexa, happy Women’s Month”; “Alexa, who is the inspiring woman of the day?”; “Alexa, when is Women’s Day?”; “Alexa, tips for films directed by women”; “Alexa, talk about women scientists”; “Alexa, book tips written by women”.

- Advertisement -

This is yet another celebration of the virtual assistant’s ephemeris, which has already produced exclusive content for Carnival, such as marchinhas, countdown to Christmas, and quizzes and other activities for Children’s Day.

How to share the Windows 10 Wi-Fi connection with your mobile or tablet

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

It’s in Brazil? iPhone 14 satellite SOS to reach 6 more countries in March

The SOS via Satellite of the iPhone 14 line has already saved the lives...
Microsoft

Samsung announces chocolate mint mouse and keyboard set

Enthusiasts of vibrant colors, chocoholics or eager for novelties in unusual devices can be...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.