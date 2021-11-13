Alexa finally receives a multiroom mode to listen to your music wherever you want

Alexa has become one of the great references when it comes to selecting a voice assistant. The great rival of Google Assistant and Siri has a series of functions that make a difference, such as its interesting skills with which to create routines in the simplest way. To this must be added a catalog of smart devices compatible with Alexa that make betting on Amazon’s voice assistant a total success. More, if you take into account that any connected product available in the online sales giant’s store will, in all probability, be compatible with Alexa. And seeing its impressive catalog, no one can deny that you will not be lacking precisely. As if that weren’t enough, Amazon tends to launch all kinds of offers so you can buy an Echo smart speaker with Alexa at a knockdown price. And seeing the latest update that this voice assistant has just received, now is the best time to take advantage of its benefits. Your speaker with Alexa will take the music where you tell it And now, the company founded by Jeff Bezos has just announced that its speakers with Alexa will be able to make music follow you around the house. The only thing you will need are different speakers distributed throughout your home so that Amazon’s voice assistant takes care of the rest. To do this, you can create a group of smart speakers for a specific place in your home. For example, you can assign a speaker for the living room and another for the kitchen. Are you going from the living room to the kitchen? All you have to do is say “Alexa, move my music to the kitchen.” In addition, among the novelties that this Alexa multiroom mode offers, you can ask it to pause the music in one room and, when you get to another, say: “Alexa, resume the music here”, and it will continue playing where you left off. As expected, this new function that the online sales giant has just introduced works for any sound that is being played. In this way, whether you are listening to your favorite songs on Amazon Music, a Spotify podcast or online radio, you can move the music as you want. Of course, Amazon has announced that these Alexa news will arrive in a staggered way, so we will have to wait a few days for the online sales giant to release the corresponding firmware update. >