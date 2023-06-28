Alef Model A, the ‘flying car’, receives limited approval from the FAA

- Advertisement -

The Alef company has achieved a milestone in the world of electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles (eVTOL). Its Alef Model A model, a kind of “flying car” with a unique approach, has obtained limited certification by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This vehicle, which can operate both on the ground and in the air, presents innovative features and technologies that could revolutionize the way we travel. Let’s see in detail the key points of this interesting news.

Alef Model A: A peculiar approach

The Alef Model A is an eVTOL with a unique design. In its land mode, it complies with US “low speed vehicle” regulations, allowing it to drive at speeds of up to 40 km/h on certain streets, similar to a golf cart. However, its true peculiarity lies in its ability to fly.

- Advertisement -

A ground-air hybrid vehicle

In flight mode, the Model A takes off using eight coaxially mounted vertical lift fans. But this is where things get really weird. The cabin, which can accommodate one to two people, rotates 90 degrees to the side and is stabilized by a gimbal system as the aircraft builds speed and slowly tilts its structure around the cabin. This results in a unique biplane wing configuration, where the side panels of the car become a kind of spoilers.

Regulatory compliance and autonomy

The Model A has been designed to meet low-speed vehicle regulations in its land mode and has earned a limited Airworthiness certification from the FAA for its flight mode. According to Alef, the vehicle can achieve a range of up to 322 km in ground mode and approximately 110 miles (177 km) in flight.

A step forward in mobility

Jim Dukhovny, CEO of Alef, expressed his enthusiasm for the FAA certification, saying it brings them one step closer to offering people faster, greener transportation, saving individuals and businesses hours of time on their daily commute. This innovative mobility solution could have a significant impact on the way we travel in the future.

Challenges and future prospects

Although the FAA certification represents an achievement for Alef, some experts raise concerns about the Model A’s feasibility and efficiency. The tailless design and the drag generated by the carbon grids between the wings could pose aerodynamic challenges. In addition, the complexity of a gyroscopically stabilized cockpit raises questions about its maintenance and operation in real conditions.

- Advertisement -

More information at PR Newswire.