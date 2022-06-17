Aldi widow smashed leaving glass all over footpath in Terenure

A window in a Dublin Aldi was smashed last night leaving shards of glass all over the footpath.

The front window at the top of the Terenure shop was completely destroyed leaving a sorry sight for passers-by this morning.

Tiny bits of glass were scattered on the busy footpath but have since been cleaned up.



Shards of glass on footpath outside Aldi in Terenure

Hazard signs warned customers from going near the mess outside the Dublin shop.



Aldi in Terenure

Staff confirmed to Dublin Live that the window was broken last night but that the area had once again been made safe.

Dublin Live have contacted Aldi for comment.

