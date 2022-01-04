Alcohol price hike slammed as ‘failed policy’ with families ‘crucified’ by new change

Alcohol price hikes have been slammed as ‘failed policy’ with families set to be ‘crucified’ by new change.

Labour councillor Juliet O’Connell believes that the new rule in place won’t help heavy drinkers.

The Dun Laoghaire representative told Dublin Live: “My problem with the policy is that the aim of it is to reduce drinking in heavy drinkers and people who drink in excess but I don’t think that works.

“My understanding is that depending on alcohol and the change relies on the thinking of the drinker, they must reach the decision to stop drinking themselves, I think price is irrelevant to them.

“We have to look after the families of heavy drinkers. The families that do the weekly shopping will end up spending more on the slabs of cans or whatever instead of other items needed, this is crucifying the families.”

Cllr O’Connell said that there must be alternative motions put in place to help those dependent on alcohol, along with those who are suffering because of the issue of a loved one.

“With addicts in this country, when they’re ready to give up they can go into a system and get help,” she continued.

“We need to nurture the systems that are in place, but in the meantime, nobody looks after the families of those who are overdependent on alcohol.

“There’s a lot of those in the country, and especially after two years of a pandemic, there’s a lot of people that are drinking in houses and there’s nothing to support the families while that happens. They’re living in silence.

“This doesn’t help that situation, it’s blind thinking, it doesn’t take those people into consideration and it might end up hindering it.”

Cllr O’Connell also struggles to come to terms with the current pub opening hours, and she believes that it doesn’t stop people from socialising.

She added: “I’ve an issue with the timing of the pubs as well, the pubs are closing which is forcing people to socialise, people have needs and need to interact.

“We’re pushing them out at 8:00pm and they’ll go to an off licence where prices have gone up.

“Heavy drinkers might think: ‘A slab of beer is 40 euro, I might just get two bottles of gin instead, more bang for my buck. I’m going to become a different heavy drinker’, and that’s not right for a family.

“It’s not combatting what it’s meant to and that needs to be highlighted, it’s failed legislation. It needs to be called out. Where is this money going to go?

“They’re trying to stop people drinking at a young age too and I don’t think that’s going to work either, I think they will still be able to drink under this policy. It won’t stop them from accessing alcohol.

“It’s certainly a failed policy and it won’t do what it’s supposed to.”

