Alcatel V1 2021: an Android 11 Go mobile that is pleasing to the eye

We are already in 2022, but that has not prevented Alcatel from launching the Alcatel V1 2021an entry-level mobile and we assume that it is the successor to the Alcatel 1V 2020, despite having the letters of its name changed places.

To be a simple mobile, the design has been updated to look fresher, coming with a triple camera and a great battery. It launches with Android 11 Go Edition and the MediaTek Helio A22 on board.

Alcatel V1 2021 data sheet

Alcatel V1 2021 Screen LCD 6.52″

HD+ Dimensions and weight 165.2 x 75.5 x 8.9mm

190g Processor MediaTek Helio A22 RAM 2GB Storage 32 / 64GB

Micro SD Frontal camera 5MP Rear camera 13MP f/2.2

2MP f/2.4 macro

2 MP f/2.4 bokeh Battery 5,000mAh

10W load OS Android 11Go connectivity 4G

Wifi

Bluetooth 5.0

jack

USB-C Others rear fingerprint reader Price Determined

New Android Go mobile

Over time, Android Go phones have gone from being cheap and ugly to just plain cheap. The Alcatel V1 2021 is an example of this, having modest specifications and we assume that a fairly tight price, but with a design that could well go through a mid-range mobile.

On its front we have an LCD screen with 6.52 inches diagonal and HD + resolution, interrupted by a drop notch at the top. In the lower part it has a somewhat pronounced chin as is common in the range, although it seems smaller than in the previous generation.

The power is restrained, with a Helio A22 from four years ago and 2 GB of RAM with 32 or 64 GB of storage to choose, figures that are not too bad if we take into account that it is a mobile with Android Go. The battery has a 5,000 mAh capacity, with a 10W charge and a USB-C connector.

For photography, the Alcatel V1 2021 mounts a 5 megapixel front camera and a 13 megapixel triple camera with macro sensor and for portrait mode, both 2 megapixels. There are more lenses than in the Alcatel 1V 2020 (which had 13 + 5 MP), but with less resolution.

Versions and prices of the Alcatel V1 2021

The Alcatel V1 2021 is available in the colors black and blue in “international trade”, although at the moment we do not know its official price. When we have more specific information, we will update this entry.

