Alcatel V1 2021: an Android 11 Go mobile that is pleasing to the eye

By: Brian Adam

We are already in 2022, but that has not prevented Alcatel from launching the Alcatel V1 2021an entry-level mobile and we assume that it is the successor to the Alcatel 1V 2020, despite having the letters of its name changed places.

To be a simple mobile, the design has been updated to look fresher, coming with a triple camera and a great battery. It launches with Android 11 Go Edition and the MediaTek Helio A22 on board.

Alcatel V1 2021 data sheet

Alcatel V1 2021

Screen

LCD 6.52″
HD+

Dimensions and weight

165.2 x 75.5 x 8.9mm
190g

Processor

MediaTek Helio A22

RAM

2GB

Storage

32 / 64GB
Micro SD

Frontal camera

5MP

Rear camera

13MP f/2.2
2MP f/2.4 macro
2 MP f/2.4 bokeh

Battery

5,000mAh
10W load

OS

Android 11Go

connectivity

4G
Wifi
Bluetooth 5.0
jack
USB-C

Others

rear fingerprint reader

Price

Determined

New Android Go mobile

Alcatel

Over time, Android Go phones have gone from being cheap and ugly to just plain cheap. The Alcatel V1 2021 is an example of this, having modest specifications and we assume that a fairly tight price, but with a design that could well go through a mid-range mobile.

On its front we have an LCD screen with 6.52 inches diagonal and HD + resolution, interrupted by a drop notch at the top. In the lower part it has a somewhat pronounced chin as is common in the range, although it seems smaller than in the previous generation.

Auk

The power is restrained, with a Helio A22 from four years ago and 2 GB of RAM with 32 or 64 GB of storage to choose, figures that are not too bad if we take into account that it is a mobile with Android Go. The battery has a 5,000 mAh capacity, with a 10W charge and a USB-C connector.

For photography, the Alcatel V1 2021 mounts a 5 megapixel front camera and a 13 megapixel triple camera with macro sensor and for portrait mode, both 2 megapixels. There are more lenses than in the Alcatel 1V 2020 (which had 13 + 5 MP), but with less resolution.

Versions and prices of the Alcatel V1 2021

Blue

The Alcatel V1 2021 is available in the colors black and blue in “international trade”, although at the moment we do not know its official price. When we have more specific information, we will update this entry.

More information | Alcatel

