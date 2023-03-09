Albany Inno Madness 2023: Round 2 starts

- Advertisement -

In an incredible upset, the defending champion of Albany’s Inno Madness is out of the tournament after the first round.

UCM Digital Health fell to VoyceMe by 87 votes. Now, the challenge is anyone’s game.

Two other matchups were neck-and-neck, down to the wire — decided by less than 10 votes each — but ultimately Rocket Science and KeyCapture Energy prevailed.

Eight local startups are left vying for the coveted title of 2023 Inno Madness champion. And the winner is up to you to decide.

Inno…