Alan Wake Remastered Review: The Return of the Troubled Writer

Eleven years have passed since the debut of Alan Wake, a title born in the flames of a “development hell” which in five years has seen Remedy revolutionize its concept several times. to the point of completely abandoning the survival / sandbox ambitions of the beginnings. Released in May 2010 exclusively on Xbox 360, the dream thriller by the Finnish developer has over time become a real cult, as well as one of the cornerstones of the interconnected imagery built by Remedy (have you already read our review of Control?) .

After the success of Control, we were therefore not too surprised by the announcement of a remastered version of the adventures of the famous writer, which returns to the shelves with a package that includes a renewed graphics and two of the DLCs published after the launch (The Signal and The Writer). An excellent opportunity to recover a pearl of the past which, today more than ever, deserves to be rediscovered.

The writer’s nightmare

Two years after the publication of his latest bestseller, Alan Wake finds himself embroiled in an unprecedented creative crisis, a writer’s block that has grown over time more and more suffocating and painful. Worried about his health, his wife Alice offers him a trip away from the oppressive climate that now reigns in their New York home, in the hope that the author can find some peace and give new impetus to his literary inspiration.

The charming town of Bright Falls seems the ideal destination: placidly nestled in the woods and mountains of Elderwood National Park, the village grants its visitors a rich feast of idyllic views, able to offer refreshment even to the most troubled of minds. Beautiful. Too good to be true. Something dark and powerful moves in the shadows of Cauldron Lake, a terrifying plague that seems almost the perverse echo of one of the writer’s literary fantasies. What if that’s the case? Today as eleven years ago, Alan Wake reaffirms Remedy’s talent in building intense and engaging stories, capable of leaving an indelible mark on the collective imagination of the players. The episodic structure of the title, studded with unexpected twists and well-thought-out cliffhangers, punctuates a tale full of Lynchian nuances, turned to feed a constant sense of alienation and thus amplify the sense of threat conveyed by the gameplay.

Totally unchanged, the play sector of Alan Wake proves to have aged quite well, thanks to a concept as simple as it is functional: to eliminate the gloomy puppets moved by the entity that now dominates Bright Falls, we must first dissolve the darkness that surrounds them using the protagonist’s torch, and then close the fight with a few well-aimed blows. Although effective, the formula developed by Remedy it soon tends to lapse into repetition, with some hint of frustration caused by a control system that is anything but excellent.

The occasional presence of small environmental puzzles does not contribute much to the general variety of the experience, while some sections of the game (the driving ones, in particular) more than others show the inevitable signs of aging. It is worth noting that doubling the frame rate tends to soften some of the roughness in the combat system, which ultimately behaves better than it did at the time of the debut.

Among the merits of the production, there is also a good management of collectibles, which encourages exploration (limited by the linear structure of the title) by rewarding users with unpublished narrative pieces or intriguing curiosities about the game world. Ideas that today, after the official annexation to Remedy-verse, will not fail to whet the imagination of fans.

The (new) shadows of Bright Falls

We therefore come to the central point of this examination, that is the outcome of the “rejuvenation” work carried out by Remedy. The new edition of Alan Wake is a product after all in line with the canonical definition of remastered, but that’s not to say that the development team has reduced the interventions to the bare minimum.

In addition to increasing the rendering resolution and frame rate of the title, which on PS5 runs at 4K60 fps without notable fluctuations, the Finnish studio has taken care of retouching most of the game’s graphics assets, which in many cases have been replaced. with brand new versions. For example, the protagonist’s face has been reshaped to make his features more similar to the Alan Wake seen in Control, and all cast members have been made more less consistent improvements, although the animations have remained those of a decade ago. A compromise that is felt especially during the cutscenes (at 30 fps), which quite clearly show the weight of the past years, net of a clearly superior image cleaning.

As anticipated, the doubling of the frame rate has however decidedly positive effects on the “stability” of the gameplay, which is still shown today. more than enjoyable, net of the inevitable angularity. If the significant improvements recorded in terms of texturing and geometries contribute to making the experience more attractive, not all the changes made by the team they are equally effectivethe.

For example, the new lighting system produces effects that are not always perfectly in line with the atmospheres of the original version, although the revision of the light sources, hand in hand with the development of dynamic shadows, ambient occlusion and volumetric effects, makes the staging tends to be more natural and credible. In this sense, the failure to implement HDR and ray tracing it represents a bit of a wasted opportunity, although the route chosen by Remedy is still consistent with the prerogatives of a remastering.

The range of interventions also includes some slight changes to the interface – slightly more readable – and to the sound sector, which is overall more multifaceted and enveloping, although the 3D audio of PlayStation 5 is not among the officially supported features. Different speech for the peculiarities of the DualSense, which are exploited in a discreet but effective way: haptic feedback and adaptive triggers enrich the experience with new sensory nuances, without showing off either particular creative flashes or annoying excesses.

In principle, therefore, Alan Wake Remastered is confirmed to be a well-made product, made even more attractive by the success of Control and the official birth of an interconnected Remedy-verse. We still don’t know where the studio will go to further expand its narrative multiverse (have you taken a look at the latest news on Remedy’s future?), But in all honesty, nwe can’t wait to find out.

And if you’ve never played Alan Wake, here’s our guide to getting started in Alan Wake Remastered.