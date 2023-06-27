HomeTech NewsAlan Wake 2 is digital only to add more "polish" to the...

Alan Wake 2 is digital only to add more “polish” to the long-awaited horror sequel

fgltjofjv7qvxdpexbbzc8 1200 80.jpeg
Alan Wake 2 will have a digital-only release as confirmed by members of the development team. The horror sequel is slated for October 17 of this year. 

Alan Wake 2 is one of the biggest upcoming games of the year as this long-awaited Remedy-developed thriller shooter comes over a decade after the original. Speaking to Eurogamer, Creative director Sam Lake and game director Kyle Rowley explained that this was because they wanted to ditch physical media to ensure a more complete experience closer to the release period. 

