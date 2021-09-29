Al Gore bets on energy in the United Kingdom with due guarantees

Al Gore has partly vindicated the UK Government in connection with rising energy costs. Last week, ministers said they expected private sector suppliers to bail out rivals that have gone bankrupt due to rising gas prices, without the need for state aid. Now Generation Investment Management, co-founded by the former US vice president, is going to inject 600 million dollars (500 million euros) into the British energy group Octopus. But it is not necessarily a model for future operations.

Despite being in deficit and only five years old, Octopus is emerging from the energy crisis as a potential winner. Unlike smaller providers, it secures long-term energy costs, reducing its exposure to the UK spot electricity market, where prices for next-month delivery have quadrupled since March.

On Sunday, Octopus took over 580,000 customers from the failed Avro Energy, pledging to supply them with power even though wholesale prices are well above the maximum annual rate that regulators allow it to charge.

However, the company shouldn’t ultimately need Generation’s money to fund the deal. The British system allows Octopus to recoup the costs of absorbing failed rivals through an industry-wide levy, with a delay of approximately one year.

The company’s 2.5 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity also provides a hedge against rising electricity prices. Additionally, its Kraken technology, which helps consumers access energy when it is cheapest, has been adopted by rival utilities such as E.On.

Generation’s investment, which will give it a 13% stake, remains a convenient backing. Although the financing talks preceded the current crisis, the money helps protect Octopus from potential consequences and allows it to continue to expand its UK power supply market share, which is currently 11%.

Whether Octopus deserves a valuation of 3.4 billion pounds (4 billion euros), more than twice its revenue in the last reported year, which ended in April 2020, is a moot point. UK retail market leader Centrica, which has an enterprise value of about 4 billion pounds (4.7 billion euros), trades less than once sales. However, Octopus’ eco-friendly approach and technological know-how justify a premium. In addition, Generation’s investment horizon is 15 years, three times the usual for venture capital.

The problem for UK Secretary of State for Commerce Kwasi Kwarteng is that gas prices are likely to remain high, pushing other suppliers to the limit. You may not be able to count on other neat solutions from the private sector. But that’s not Gore’s concern.