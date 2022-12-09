HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftAkka Arrh: Atari prepares remake of 1982 game canceled due to its...

Akka Arrh: Atari prepares remake of 1982 game canceled due to its difficulty

Published on

By Abraham
Compared to today’s games, which have many features to facilitate the players’ experience, games from 30 or 40 years ago are actually much more difficult. Some were so much so, like the arcade game Akka Arrh, that they were even canceled after initial tests with the public. Now, the game will gain a new look and return with a remake for PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023, promising a challenge that sometimes lacks in everyday games .

Developer Jeff Minter has joined the team that is developing this game —in which the player is fixed in the center of a scenario and must fight enemies that approach the octagonal field— to guarantee a psychedelic and hallucinatory atmosphere for the experience.

Since Atari canceled the arcade version of the game before its launch, there are only three Akka Arrh cabinets in the world – which did not prevent, however, that in 2019, the ROM of the game was leaked on the internet for game enthusiasts retro. The game officially entered as part of the Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration collection.

Atari and Minter worked together in the 1990s when their company Llamasoft created games like Tempest 2000 for the Atari Jaguar. Unfortunately, the two fell out in 2015 when Atari blocked the release of Minter’s spiritual successor to that title. They made amends in 2018 when they released Tempest 4000, a sequel helmed by Minter with the IP holder’s blessing.

Atari says the remake will have two modes, 50 levels and save options. Additionally, the company says it offers accessibility settings to tone down the mind-blowing visuals for people who are sensitive to light, colors, and intense animations.

