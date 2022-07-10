HomeTech NewsArtificial IntelligenceAIs have a problem: they are opaque and closed. BLOOM is...

AIs have a problem: they are opaque and closed. BLOOM is the great open source project that wants to change everything

Tech NewsArtificial IntelligenceRoboticsScience

Published on

By Brian Adam
AIs have a problem: they are opaque and closed. BLOOM is the great open source project that wants to change everything
ais have a problem: they are opaque and closed. bloom
- Advertisement -

DALL-E, GPT-3, Image… are some of the most recognized names in the field of artificial intelligence. They all have something in common and that is that they are not open models. These AIs are making it possible to generate amazing images and conversations, but it is not clear to everyone how they got there. An extremely complex process that for many researchers is also opaque.

bloom is the great open source project that wants to change this situation. An open multilanguage model with 176 billion parameters and trained on 1.5 terabytes of text. If the existing models are in relevance like the Google of the time, BLOOM may be the equivalent of Wikipedia.

[mb_related_posts1]

How to successfully start a YouTube channel

A year of work later, the community already has its great AI open

The number of parameters is no accident. BLOOM (‘BigScience Language Open-science Open-access Multilingual’) is just slightly larger than GPT-3 (175,000M). But it is not its power that makes it so relevant, but the process by which it has been carried out. Companies like Meta or OpenAI also have some open AI, but all these initiatives have a commercial interest behind them.

This is where the community and BLOOM come in. BigScience is the organization responsible for this model. A group of more than 1,000 researchers dedicated to artificial intelligence, united through Hugging Face, the leading platform and community around AI. But they have not been alone. Total, more than 250 institutions have collaborated on this project that began in early 2021.

[mb_related_posts2]

As Nature describes, BLOOM was trained in France with the $7 million publicly funded Jean Zay supercomputer. The result was published in the middle of last June.

The use of BLOOM will depend on the researchers, but some uses are already contemplated, such as extracting information from historical texts and making classifications in biology. Being an open project, Hugging Face will launch a web application and will allow any user to download BLOOM to make it work.

One of the features of BLOOM is the data used. AI results are closely related to the data sets on which they are based. In this case, the team of researchers hand-selected almost 70% of the 341 billion words with whom he trained.

One of the goals of the initiative was also to feed the AI ​​with a diverse database and sufficiently representative of different languages ​​and cultures.

“Values ​​such as openness, inclusion, diversity, responsibility and reproducibility are the DNA of this project. BigScience and BLOOM embody the most remarkable and honest attempt to break down the barriers that Big Tech has erected around AI during these years”, Alberto Romero points outanalyst at CambrianAI.

We will have to wait to see the results, but the fact that the open source community has already presented an open alternative to AI models is great news, especially considering the enormous work and high technical requirements behind of creating these models.

More information | BigScience

There will be a cheaper Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Lite

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

The Semiconductor Shortage Will End Soon

Semiconductors, or to be more exact the scarcity of them, have brought head both...
Health

Sunscreen pills are our great hope for getting rid of cream. The problem: they are very green

Every year, 25,000 tons of sunscreen find their way into the oceans,...
Apps

You don’t need to remember your passwords, the Google manager does it for you

For seven years our Android devices have integrated a password manager so...
Apps

WhatsApp: it will soon be possible to find its history on several smartphones

WhatsApp is currently working on a new feature allowing the use of the same...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Mobile

Xiaomi continues to use a virtual proximity sensor in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Xiaomi has once again enlisted Elliptic Labs, a Norwegian provider of software-based virtual proximity...
Tech News

Scientists design plane, similar to an albatross, that could one day be used on a mission to Mars

Since NASA launched the Ingenuity helicopter on the surface of Mars the April 19,...

© 2021 voonze.com.