- Advertisement -

In today’s digital age, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) has taken a surprising turn. The company’s new AI Goalknown as LLaMA, has become a tool for creating sexually graphic chatbots.

The birth of a phenomenon

Users use LLaMA, a language model controversially released by Meta, to bring their sexual fantasies to life. Although this is not entirely surprising, given that AI models have been employed in similar ways in the past, the LLaMA case has highlighted the growing tensions between proponents of open source technology and those who promote a closed source approach.

- Advertisement -

The debate: open source vs. closed

Open source, advocates argue, can lead to more innovation in technology. Instead, those who advocate closed source systems argue that certain safeguards are necessary, even if they are not perfect.

However, the situation becomes worrying when the systems are used for illegal activities, such as the generation of child sexual abuse material. Experts have reported that predators are using open source image generators to create such content.

The danger of AI: From sex chatbots to imagers

The Washington Post recently reported on “Allie,” a chatbot created with LLaMA that generates and promotes violent fantasies. In addition, similar problems have been reported on platforms such as CharacterAI and OpenAI’s ChatGPTwhich may generate explicit sexual content.

A decision with consequences

Although experts are divided on the solution, the debate highlights the need for responsible and ethical use of advanced technology. As a society, we must weigh the benefits of AI against its potential harm, always with the goal of ensuring the safety and well-being of all users.

- Advertisement -

The rise of sex chatbots raises an uncomfortable but necessary question: Are we ready for the power that Artificial Intelligence can give us? There’s no easy answer, but this is a dialogue we need to have as we continue to navigate the digital age.

More information in The Washington Post