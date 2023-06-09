AirTags Reveals Theft of Turkey Earthquake Donations

An experiment with AirTags reveals theft and the destination of donations

Journalist Pamela Cerdeira decided to run an experiment using AirTags to track donations that were supposed to be sent from Mexico to Turkey.

Having donated a bag of rice and a pack of toilet paper to donation centers in Mexico City, Cerdeira attached an AirTag to each item, suspecting they might not make it to their final destination.

The surprising results: the donations never reached Turkey

Using Apple’s Find My app, Cerdeira began tracking the AirTags and made an alarming discovery.

The donated items did not make their way to Turkey as promised, but instead were separated and ended up in different markets in Mexico City, where they were resold by vendors.

Determined to track down the donations, Cerdeira ventured into Mexico City to locate the items.

Following the signal from the AirTags, she visited the place where the bag of rice was located, but was turned away at the entrance of the building. However, she did not give up and she went to the market where the package of toilet paper was.

Using the app’s precise search function, he confirmed that the donated item was being resold at that location.

AirTags Reveals Theft: Implications and Research Promises

While this incident cannot be generalized to all donations made in Mexico, it has raised questions about the transparency and integrity of humanitarian relief efforts.

Given the Cerdeira findings, government officials have vowed to fully investigate this situation and take steps to prevent future cases of donation diversion and theft.

This case highlights the versatility of AirTags in various situations. In addition to their use to track everyday items like keys, these devices have been used to recover stolen cars and track illicit money.

His ability to assist in the investigation and recovery of lost or stolen items is undeniable.

Reflections on transparency and usefulness in humanitarian aid

The case of the theft of donated items in Mexico, revealed through the use of AirTags, raises important questions about transparency in humanitarian aid efforts.

It is essential to ensure that donations intended for communities affected by natural disasters reach those who need it most.

At the same time, the versatility of AirTags demonstrates their potential in combating theft and diversion of donations, as well as recovering valuable items.

This incident should serve as a call to action to strengthen control mechanisms and ensure the effectiveness of humanitarian efforts globally.