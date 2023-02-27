AirTags protagonists of the recycling farce of Dow inc Singapore.

- Advertisement -

We have seen countless cases of intelligent use of AirTags by Apple, but there has never been a case like this: The AirTags protagonists of the investigation into the Dow Inc. farce in Singapore.

As part of an investigation into the money-laundering practices of Dow Inc. and the Singapore government, a Reuters reporter attached AirTags to 11 donated pairs of shoes.

In 2022, the Singapore government and Dow launched an initiative to convert donated shoe soles and rubber bottoms into material used to build playgrounds and running tracks.

An investigation into the program found that not all donated shoes were actually recycled, but were instead shipped overseas.

AirTags protagonists and Knowing Dow inc.

“Dow said it would recycle our shoes. We found them in a flea market in Indonesia“said the headline of one article.

Dow Inc, one of the world’s largest chemical manufacturers, said it was “turning old sneakers into playgrounds and jogging tracks” as part of a recycling initiative in Singapore.

However, as Reuters explains, the company “has launched recycling initiatives that have not reached the objectives”

The leading manufacturer of chemicals used in the production of plastics and other synthetic materials has in the past launched recycling initiatives that have fallen short.

Reuters wanted to follow the trail of a particular shoe from start to finish to see if it actually ended up on Singapore’s new sports flooring, or at least was shredded at a local recycling plant.

AirTags protagonists and legitimize Dow’s recycling data.

After learning of Dow’s previous failures in recycling, Reuters put the shoe project to the test by donating a pair of shoes.

To test the legitimacy of Dow’s recent recycling claims, Reuters journalists inserted a hidden AirTag into eleven pairs of shoes and donated them to the company.

The journalists then tracked the shoes’ location via the Find My app and watched them travel around Singapore and Indonesia.

A couple were left behind in Singapore, but it seems someone stole it from the donation bin, as it was located about a kilometer from the bin.

“None of the 11 pairs of shoes donated by Reuters made it to training or playgrounds in Singapore.says the report.

The ultimate destination varied from pair to pair, but neither shoe was used as Dow had promised.

According to the report, the tagged shoes came from a second-hand exporter that allegedly contracted with a waste management company involved in the recycling program.

The full report is exciting and contains more details of the research findings. The idea of ​​using AirTags in this research is incredibly clever and demonstrates the versatility of Apple’s object tracking device.

Dow’s reaction after using AirTags.

After receiving the results, Dow launched its own investigation with the government agency Sport Singapore and other sponsors of the program. Dow then confirmed that he would stop participating in the program as of March 1.

In a statement, Dow reiterated that it and its partners in the project “will not tolerate the unauthorized export or export of footwear collected under this program and remain committed to maintaining the integrity of the collection and recycling process.”

In short, AirTags proved to be a smart and versatile tool in this research.