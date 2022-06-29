AirTags help find a stolen car – not everyone uses them for stalking

However, it happens that, from time to time, some curious news emerges regarding its use creative of AirTags without going to configure particular infractions of the law, such as recently happened to a man from Toronto – whose surname is Lorne – who was able to recover his stolen car thanks to the presence of 3 AirTags inside.

We often talk about how AirTag , the small pocket trackers developed by Apple, are used for purposes very different from what they were intended for. Often the news concerning the AirTags, in fact, tell us about cases of stalking that deviate heavily from the reason why the Cupertino house has created this device, that is help people find lost things .

TWO RANGE ROVERS STOLEN IN ONE MONTH

Before suffering the theft of the vehicle, which was later found, Lorne had already been the victim of the same crime just a month ago when some thieves had stolen his Range Rover. Luck was probably not on his side, since the replacement vehicle also suffered the same fate, but in this case Lorne had endowed the vehicle with three well hidden AirTagsin order to have an extra help in case of a second theft.

This event materialized and was thwarted after a few days thanks to this move, since the thieves had managed to deactivate all the vehicle’s protection systems. In addition to this they had also discarded the wallet and some smartphones in the middle, just to avoid being tracked.

Noticing the theft, the man used Where is the application to locate his Range Rover, which was parked near a metal recycling plant, probably with the aim of dismantling it. After some mishap with the local police, Lorne managed to regain possession of the vehicle the following day, when he was notified of the recovery of his car. In short, all is well that ends well.