AirTags help Air Canada passengers locate luggage.

Paul Kliffer and his idea to put AirTag on luggage.

Paul Kliffer and his wife flew from Mexico City to Victoria back from a trip in November, but like many other passengers, their luggage was not in the terminal when they arrived.

After hearing numerous reports from airlines about lost luggage, kliffer and his wife invested in a Apple AirTaga wireless tracking device that can be attached to a wide variety of objects, including checked baggage.

The technology was put to the test last November, when a couple from Victoria, British Columbia, returned from Mexico. Using the device, they were able to see that his suitcase had not been placed on the plane.

When they landed on Vancouver before flying to Victorythe wife of kliffer checked his AirTag on the phone. “They told us that our luggage was 4,000 kilometers away, which did not seem right to me.

Your luggage doesn’t arrive, but AirTags find it.

The couple discovered that their luggage was still at the Mexico City International Airport. kliffer says he contacted an employee of Air Canada and immediately filed a complaint.

He says that the airline agent told him that the suitcase would be returned to him soon. However, after three days of checks, no progress was made, reports globalnews.

“My suitcase never arrived.” He says. “The next three days I went back to Victoria and they told me again that they couldn’t do anything except send a message to Mexico City.”

Two weeks later, he continued to follow up on AirTag and discovered that the suitcase had moved, albeit in a totally wrong direction.

Instead of going from Mexico City to Victoria in Find My, the suitcase suddenly appeared at another international airport, in Madrid, Spain.

Apparently, subsequent attempts to get help from Air Canada were unsuccessful, and the passenger was told that the airline “would go to a phase more important” and would contact him within 48 hours. “this has never happened“he added.

Evasive responses from Air Canada.

Consumer Matters contacted Air Canada on behalf of kliffer. Air Canada expressed his regret and said:

“We are aware of the inconvenience caused by baggage delays and our goal is that baggage always travels and arrives with the passenger. In this case, unfortunately, this was not the case and, given the unsuccessful search for the luggage, we have informed the client that we will be compensated. The claim is being processed and we will contact the customer directly”.

Air Canada He regretted the delay and said that he had promised to compensate the client, but never did anything for the client.

Consumer Matters also sent to Air Canada a screenshot of the AirTag of kliffer in which his luggage appeared in Madrid, Spain, and asked the airline why it did not try to locate the luggage of kliffer but the airline did not respond.

The passenger explained that he was angry and frustrated by the airline’s lack of effort to find his missing luggage after tracking it with Apple AirTag.

“You feel powerless, like you can’t do anything,” says Paul Kliffer.

Baggage liability according to John Gradek and “useless AirTags”.

John Gradeka professor at McGill University and coordinator of the Aviation Management Program, believes that baggage handling is often not a priority for airlines.

“Taking luggage to its destination by the shortest route is not part of the airline’s service strategy”said. Gradek warned, however, that the AirTags they can be a useful tool.

“For me, AirTags are a way to hold the airline accountable,” he says. “Basically, you can forcefully shake the airline by the tail by stripping naked and saying, ‘Please move my luggage.'”

Other bags located with AirTag.

AirTag is a thorn in the side of the airlines when it comes to lost baggage claims and in some cases they seem to go unresponsive.

In April 2022, luggage containing wedding memorabilia was found to have traveled from South Africa to Germany instead of the UK, where it should have been. After an outcry on social media, the missing bags were finally found.

Another passenger discovered that his luggage had disappeared in June at the airport in Melbourne and discovered a graveyard of lost luggage when he changed flights at the offices of a baggage management company. The story was later published in Youtube.

It seems that Lufthansa wants to avoid stories like this and has temporarily banned the AirTags as dangerous objects that must be disconnected during the flight. After much criticism, lufthansa backtracked in October.

The same thing happened at the beginning of 2023, when the passenger of United Airlines Valerie Szybala discovered that her luggage had been lost or misplaced at an unspecified apartment complex in the Washington DC area.

Although Szybala’s luggage had arrived at the correct city, the airline insisted that it was “Safe at the delivery center”. However, it was in a McDonald’s.

In this case, however, Paul says he felt abandoned, and that he is taking all necessary steps to obtain compensation from the airline.

After all these stories, our advice is to take photos of your luggage when you check in with the airline and put the AirTag in your luggage. It will be your best ally during the trip and will give you extra security.