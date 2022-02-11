AirTags are used for tracking without permission, how will Apple block them?

Since Apple launched the AirTas last year, information has not stopped happening about users who had discovered how they had some with them that were not theirs and that had all the appearance that they had been placed by third parties to know their location: from cars to see where they are parked at night, to attempts to find out where certain people live. It is obvious that these are direct attacks on the privacy and, at times, on the security of these users and that in most cases they border on crimes that could be reported to the authorities. Apple, until a few hours ago, had not commented on the constant requests of those affected requiring action to be taken, but the outcry has grown so much that it has had no choice but to take action on the matter. New protection and prevention measures Thus, and through a publication on its official blog, Apple has told what it plans to do to avoid these non-consensual tracking that have been happening since the launch of the AirTags and, the first thing it has communicated , is that in this time it has strengthened its relationship with the (American) security forces to offer tools with which to identify and point out potential culprits. In any case, this strategy is very good but it leaves its clients a little helpless, who are the ones who carry these beacons in charge of carrying out unwanted tracking. And for them, some special measures are also being developed that Cupertino encrypts in three main lines of action within the Search app: extended privacy alerts during AirTag configuration, audio notifications in AirPods in case of detection of a device that is not ours and extended information in the documentation of the device. But in addition to all of the above, Apple wants to implement four new measures throughout this year that users can configure to obtain more and better information about potential suspicious beacons that travel with them. One of them is greater location precision, to know exactly the situation of that AirTag that follows us (only iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13); Another measure will be an improvement in the alerts that will appear on the screen, both on the iPhone and on the iPad or iPod touch. In addition, Apple wants to “redefine the non-consensual tracking alerts” so that when one appears to us, we can be sure that it is a reliable and legitimate warning, and not an error as sometimes happens with certain devices that the Search application does not knows how to tag. Finally, another measure that those from Cupertino are going to take is to allow us to customize the tone that sounds when we want to find the beacon. Customizing it, we only have to make it beep to know if it is ours or not. >