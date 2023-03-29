AirTag: watch your luggage, Apple’s tracker is sometimes used to spy on tourists

An Australian tourist was surprised to discover an AirTag in her luggage during her stay in Indonesia. Another example of the excesses that this type of device can cause.

The AirTag is initially a lost object tracker, but many malicious people have understood all the benefits they can get from Apple’s Bluetooth beacon. Stories of how ordinary people or even law enforcement officers were tracked down frequently come to us. Two Australian tourists tell us how their vacation was cut short by the fault of Apple’s little pebble.

Emily Sinclair was heading to Bali for a dream vacation. Unfortunately, his stay was short-lived. A few days after her arrival, Emily hears a suspicious noise coming from one of her luggage. It comes froman AirTag hidden in the outside pocket of his backpack. She says: “I immediately disassembled the device and removed the battery; it was made in Indonesia”. For her, there is no doubt that the AirTag was placed in her belongings as soon as she arrived at the airport.

Someone stalks her with an AirTag during her vacation, she gets scared and cuts her stay short

This discovery has the effect of a real cold shower on Mr. Sinclair and his travel partner. After much procrastination, they shorten their trip and return to Australia. “This situation ruined our vacation, we no longer felt safe […] If someone bothered to put an AirTag in our luggage, it is good with the intention of using it “.

How to prevent this kind of mishap? The two travelers shared their story on social media, and advice abounds. First of all: check the contents of your luggage frequently. Then use the tools provided by Apple. The Cupertino company has indeed deployed an update for its AirTag which makes it possible to identify spy devices.

Source : Wccf Tech