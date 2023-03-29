5G News
AirTag: watch your luggage, Apple's tracker is sometimes used to spy on tourists

Published on

By Mubashir Hassan
An Australian tourist was surprised to discover an AirTag in her luggage during her stay in Indonesia. Another example of the excesses that this type of device can cause.

Apple AirTag
Credits: Apple

The AirTag is initially a lost object tracker, but many malicious people have understood all the benefits they can get from Apple’s Bluetooth beacon. Stories of how ordinary people or even law enforcement officers were tracked down frequently come to us. Two Australian tourists tell us how their vacation was cut short by the fault of Apple’s little pebble.

To read – AirTag: New York police officers in turn find a bug under their car

Emily Sinclair was heading to Bali for a dream vacation. Unfortunately, his stay was short-lived. A few days after her arrival, Emily hears a suspicious noise coming from one of her luggage. It comes froman AirTag hidden in the outside pocket of his backpack. She says: “I immediately disassembled the device and removed the battery; it was made in Indonesia”. For her, there is no doubt that the AirTag was placed in her belongings as soon as she arrived at the airport.

Someone stalks her with an AirTag during her vacation, she gets scared and cuts her stay short

This discovery has the effect of a real cold shower on Mr. Sinclair and his travel partner. After much procrastination, they shorten their trip and return to Australia. “This situation ruined our vacation, we no longer felt safe […] If someone bothered to put an AirTag in our luggage, it is good with the intention of using it “.

Out of stock? Buyers complain on social media about delay in delivery of Apple TV 4K
To read – AirTag: authorities hijack Apple tracker to arrest drug maker

How to prevent this kind of mishap? The two travelers shared their story on social media, and advice abounds. First of all: check the contents of your luggage frequently. Then use the tools provided by Apple. The Cupertino company has indeed deployed an update for its AirTag which makes it possible to identify spy devices.

Source : Wccf Tech

